Andy Enfield and the USC coaching staff spent countless hours in pursuit of four-star guard Silas Demary , and I’ve made a prediction for the Trojans to reap the benefits of their efforts. Demary is sold on being a focal point of the team from day one and has been shown how he would fit alongside the Trojans’ other highly sought after guard prospect, Isaiah Collier .

Wes Miller and his staff have done a terrific job in recruiting five-star big man Flory Bidunga, and have positioned themselves at the top of the leaderboard for his services. Bidunga, arguably the most productive big man in high school basketball, could step on the court from day one and start at any school in the country, but the Bearcats have made him a priority already.

There’s still other schools that can make a run, but with the hiring of Drew Adams, it seems like Cincinnati has only strengthened its chances. Adams, a sharp up-and-comer in the collegiate coaching ranks, is the son of Indiana Elite director Mark Adams. Indiana Elite is the AAU program that Bidunga has played for since being in the States, so there’s a comfort level already with the younger Adams now being at Cincinnati. Adams’ track record has been impressive as an assistant coach, and he’s been recognized as one of the top mid-major assistants in the nation.

