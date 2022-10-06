Ranking the Contenders: Kaden Cooper
As things begin to wind down and we slowly approach the decision for four-star guard Kaden Cooper, we take a look at the favorites for his services. Rivals national recruiting analyst Travis Graf takes a look at five programs that are in the mix as Cooper gets closer to making his college choice.
1. ALABAMA
Cooper recently took a visit to Tuscaloosa and by all accounts had a fantastic time during his trip there. Nate Oats has already reeled in four-star Davin Cosby and three-star RJ Johnson in the backcourt, in addition to four-star forward Sam Walters.
Cooper would be a great fit in Alabama’s up-and-down style, especially as a versatile guard that can defend multiple positions.
2. KANSAS
Kansas is the wildcard in this scenario. The Jayhawks have been on Cooper for a while and are the only blueblood near the front of this race. Cooper has visited there, noting that he really likes the relationship between the players and coaches. The four-star guard also feels a level of trust and comfort with Bill Self.
The Jayhawks have commitments from four-stars Jamari McDowell and Chris Johnson, both in the backcourt.
3. OKLAHOMA
The Sooners are making a strong push for Cooper to stay home and be a hometown hero in Norman. The four-star guard would definitely be the staple of their class and someone that the coaching staff could sell on them building around.
As of now, Oklahoma’s lone commit is four-star wing Jacolb Cole.
4. LSU
Cooper officially visited LSU recently and had a good experience talking with the coaching staff there. There’s an immediate need for Cooper in Baton Rouge and a clear avenue to a big role early in his career.
As of now, three-star Corey Chest Jr. is the only commit for the Tigers in this cycle.
5. GONZAGA
The Bulldogs had a lot of buzz early on in the Cooper sweepstakes, but that has seemed to fade as time went on. After his visit, he talked about how much he loved the family atmosphere in Spokane, plus the community support.
Four-star guard Dusty Stromer is the only commitment for the Bulldogs so far in this class.