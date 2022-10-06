As things begin to wind down and we slowly approach the decision for four-star guard Kaden Cooper, we take a look at the favorites for his services. Rivals national recruiting analyst Travis Graf takes a look at five programs that are in the mix as Cooper gets closer to making his college choice.

1. ALABAMA

Cooper recently took a visit to Tuscaloosa and by all accounts had a fantastic time during his trip there. Nate Oats has already reeled in four-star Davin Cosby and three-star RJ Johnson in the backcourt, in addition to four-star forward Sam Walters. Cooper would be a great fit in Alabama’s up-and-down style, especially as a versatile guard that can defend multiple positions.

2. KANSAS

Kansas is the wildcard in this scenario. The Jayhawks have been on Cooper for a while and are the only blueblood near the front of this race. Cooper has visited there, noting that he really likes the relationship between the players and coaches. The four-star guard also feels a level of trust and comfort with Bill Self. The Jayhawks have commitments from four-stars Jamari McDowell and Chris Johnson, both in the backcourt.

3. OKLAHOMA

The Sooners are making a strong push for Cooper to stay home and be a hometown hero in Norman. The four-star guard would definitely be the staple of their class and someone that the coaching staff could sell on them building around. As of now, Oklahoma’s lone commit is four-star wing Jacolb Cole.

4. LSU

Cooper officially visited LSU recently and had a good experience talking with the coaching staff there. There’s an immediate need for Cooper in Baton Rouge and a clear avenue to a big role early in his career. As of now, three-star Corey Chest Jr. is the only commit for the Tigers in this cycle.

5. GONZAGA