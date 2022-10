In this week’s edition of the Rivals Recruiting Roundup, we take a look at Memphis ’ potential class and also the schools that are pursing 2024 guard ZZ Clark after his recent decommitment from Illinois .

My fearless colleague Rob Cassidy put in a FutureCast for 2023 four-star Carl Cherenfant to Memphis earlier this week, and after conversations with some sources I’ve followed suit. This would give the Tigers their second commit in the last couple of weeks, joining three-star Ryan Forrest.

If Cherenfant ends up committing, he surely won’t be the last prospect to join the Memphis fold. The Tigers have a good chance to land three-star forward David Tubek and four-stars Ty-Laur Johnson and Ashton Hardaway.