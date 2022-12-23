News More News
Recruiting Roundup: Latest on three top prospects in 2025 class

Trey McKenney
Travis Graf • Basketball Recruiting
National Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@travisgrafhoops

In this week’s Recruiting Roundup, Travis Graf takes a look at the recruitments of three of top prospects in the 2025 class.

*****

Trey McKenney eyeing three West Coast visits

Four-star wing Trey McKenney, one of the more heavily sought-after prospects in the 2025 class, has early offers from Texas, TCU, Illinois, Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and others. A source close to McKenney tells Rivals that he’s planning unofficial visits to UCLA, USC and Oregon. Oregon is the only program out of these three to extend an offer thus far.

*****

Jerry Easter planning two visits  

A source close to four-star guard Jerry Easter tells Rivals that Easter has two unofficial visits in the works – to UCLA and Michigan State. The current plan is for Easter to take a visit to UCLA in January when his team travels out West. In regards to Michigan State, Easter will schedule a visit to East Lansing when there’s a free period in his team’s upcoming schedule.

*****

Brandon Stores gaining new interest  

Brandon Stores, who will make an appearance in the upcoming 2025 rankings, tells Rivals that he’s received early offers from Syracuse, Xavier, Manhattan and George Mason. The future four-star also says that he’s starting to receive interest from UCLA, Rutgers and Houston. He will take visits after the high school season is over.

