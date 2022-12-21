FORT MYERS, Fla – The well-earned hype surrounding Cameron and Cayden Boozer continues to build, as the twins play their sophomore season at Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School. Cameron is well-entrenched as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2025, while Cayden sits at No. 24 in the Rivals150. The 15-year-old duo is a mainstay on the grassroots circuit, major college recruiting offices and in the basketball media. Cameron has been unofficially dubbed as the next big thing, while his brother is also seen as a possible future pro. That’s all to say their recruitments are a bit accelerated compared to what their father, former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer, experienced as a prospect back in the late 1990s. Most expect the twins will follow their famous father's footsteps to Duke, but they seem to be fighting back against that assumption, saying they’ll consider all schools that court them. They've taken unofficial visits to Florida and Florida State, but say they intend to take more down the road. Following a recent game at the City of Palms Classic, Rivals recruiting director Rob Cassidy caught up with Cameron and Cayden for a Q&A about their process and modern recruiting as a whole. ***** MORE CASSIDY: Takeaways from Day 4 of the City of Palms Classic 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2024 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team 2025 Rankings: Top 40 Transfer Portal: Latest news *****

Cayden Boozer (Rob Cassidy/Rivals)

RIVALS: Does your dad remark on how different the recruiting process is these days as compared to when he went through it? CAYDEN BOOZER: We haven't really talked about how much it’s different, but you can just see how different it is because of social media. Now there’s a lot of platforms that let you promote yourself and get exposure. It was probably a little harder for him back then. RIVALS: Wouldn’t you rather have it his way? He didn’t have strangers bothering him online. CAMERON BOOZER: Those things are really just kind of funny. It's mostly people that don’t really know anything about the game of basketball DMing you and commenting on your things. It doesn’t matter to us, though. We just focus on playing. RIVALS: What kinds of things do you get in the DMs? CAMERON BOOZER: There’s some good stuff and some bad stuff and even some stuff I can't say. But you know how that goes. RIVALS: When did you first start to feel like people knew you? CAMERON BOOZER: Probably like freshman year? I guess I really started to blow up in, like, eighth grade. I got some exposure and people started to notice me. RIVALS: Do you remember the first time a stranger said something to you about your game on social media? CAMERON BOOZER: I think it was actually in seventh grade. I posted a little highlight reel of a seventh-grade game, and some random guy told me I traveled. It was just me taking a hop step. That was the first time.