In this week’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf takes a look at some of the latest storylines from a few top prospects in the 2024 and 2025 classes.

Isiah Harwell has handful of programs in focus

Sources close to Harwell tell Rivals that he’s been having the most contact with Houston, Gonzaga, Baylor, North Carolina and UCLA. He’s about to go through the process of setting up visits here soon, and sources say he’d like to visit all five of those schools. They also mentioned that North Carolina is his “dream school”, but that it wouldn’t make him a lock to be a Tar Heel whatsoever. More schools will be joining the race soon, which he is very open to.

*****

Could Dontae Russo-Nance reclassify?

Russo-Nance will make an appearance as a four-star in Rivals’ next rankings update for the junior class. The Oak Hill Academy guard came to the United States from Australia this season, and while he’s battled injuries, he’s shown flashes. Sources tell Rivals that there’s a pretty solid chance that Russo-Nance opts to reclassify into the 2023 class after the season and step on a college campus next year. The two main programs discussed with Russo-Nance’s recruitment are Louisville and Xavier at this time.

*****

Darrion Sutton lists programs in pursuit