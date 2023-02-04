Recruiting Roundup: Isiah Harwell, Dontae Russo-Nance, Darrion Sutton
In this week’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf takes a look at some of the latest storylines from a few top prospects in the 2024 and 2025 classes.
*****
*****
Isiah Harwell has handful of programs in focus
Sources close to Harwell tell Rivals that he’s been having the most contact with Houston, Gonzaga, Baylor, North Carolina and UCLA. He’s about to go through the process of setting up visits here soon, and sources say he’d like to visit all five of those schools.
They also mentioned that North Carolina is his “dream school”, but that it wouldn’t make him a lock to be a Tar Heel whatsoever. More schools will be joining the race soon, which he is very open to.
*****
Could Dontae Russo-Nance reclassify?
Russo-Nance will make an appearance as a four-star in Rivals’ next rankings update for the junior class. The Oak Hill Academy guard came to the United States from Australia this season, and while he’s battled injuries, he’s shown flashes.
Sources tell Rivals that there’s a pretty solid chance that Russo-Nance opts to reclassify into the 2023 class after the season and step on a college campus next year. The two main programs discussed with Russo-Nance’s recruitment are Louisville and Xavier at this time.
*****
Darrion Sutton lists programs in pursuit
Since transferring to Accelerated Prep in Colorado, Sutton has seen interest in his recruitment increase. He tells Rivals that Oregon, Ole Miss, Iowa State, SMU, Old Dominion and San Francisco have all been in contact recently. He’s going to start planning some official visits in the near future and is eyeing some of those listed programs, but has yet to lock any in.