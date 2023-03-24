In this week’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, Rivals.com national analyst Travis Graf takes a look at the schools who have reached out to Western Kentucky transfer Dayvion McKnight and provides a recruiting update for 2025 four-star point guard Jordan Lowery .

Western Kentucky junior guard Dayvion McKnight entered the transfer portal this week and has seen a lot of interest from schools all over the country. The Kentucky native was a two-time All-Conference USA performer for the Hilltoppers.

Jordan Lowery, a 2025 four-star point guard, is one of the most crafty floor generals in the sophomore recruiting class. His ability to change pace, facilitate and operate in pick-and-roll situations can’t be outdone by many in his class, and that’s part of the reason he’s in such high demand.

Lowery spoke with Rivals about his early recruitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Arkansas: “I just liked talking to (recruiting coordinator) Ronnie Brewer over at Peach Jam. He just likes my game, and coming from someone who played in the NBA that means a lot because they know what it takes to get to the next level. Seeing them in the big dance ... shows that they’re a winning team, and I’m a winner, so I like winning programs."

Memphis: “I like Memphis; they did good this year. I like how they use their guards. I just liked talking to the coach, them watching my game and telling me what I do in my game, so I know they’re playing close attention to me and how I develop.”

Texas A&M: “They just came up and talked to me – a lot of the schools have – after Peach Jam. I had a good Peach Jam performance, and they just said they were going to be watching me, they’d be in touch, and had me out for a visit to come watch a football game. They were in the dance, too, and I like all teams that are winning programs.”

Gonzaga: “(Assistant) Coach (Stephen) Gentry talked to me, and they’ve been watching me. They’re in the big dance right now, and seeing them and how they use their guards, they usually recruit good shooters at the guard position. They spread the floor for the bigs to work out, so I really like how they use their offense, and I feel like I can fit in.”

LSU: “(Assistant coach) Ronnie Hamilton and I, we have a good connection. I went out on a visit there and he showed me a good time. They’re a really good team. They didn’t really do good this year, but I feel like they’re a really good program. Mine and Ronnie Hamilton’s bond is really good, and I really like that.”

Texas Tech: “They’ve been watching me for a couple of months now after Peach Jam. They said they liked my game and I went on a visit there and liked Lubbock. It was a good family environment and a good football game that I watched and enjoyed. They’re a good team, too.”

Boise State: “I recently talked to them. They really like my game and how I watch the floor as a floor general and how I use my pick-and-roll skills. I like coaches that help me understand my game and tell me what they see in me, because that’s what they’re recruiting for the next level and what they see in their next point guard. I know they’re watching and like what I really do to help their program.”

Visit plans: “I want to plan a visit to Arkansas, Kansas State and probably Memphis.”