In this week’s edition of the Rivals Recruiting Roundup, Travis Graf talks with 2025 four-star point guard Aaron Rowe about the schools in pursuit early on. Graf also enters a FutureCast for 2023 four-star Mouhamed Dioubate .

Schools involved: “Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, and Kansas State. Those are the schools that have come by my school. They can’t really call me right now, but they talk to my mom a lot.”

Missouri: “I like them a lot, that’s where I grew up. I grew up in Columbia, that’s my hometown, so I’m there a lot. They just got a new coach (Dennis Gates), so I’m just now getting to know him a lot.”

Tennessee: “One of the coaches (Rod Clark), he used to coach at MOKAN (grassroots basketball program), so he started to recruit me from Tennessee, so I’m really close to them. I really like Tennessee because Kennedy Chandler went there and all that, so I like them a lot.”

Alabama: “They let you hoop. The coaches are really cool and there’s just really good energy over there.”

Kansas State: “They just got (assistant) coach (Rodney) Perry and coach (Jerome) Tang. I really like them a lot, they’re like family. They’re always making sure I’m good and all that.”

What he’s looking for in a school: “I’m looking for a school that can develop me into a pro and get me to the NBA, and people that will just look out for me and take care of me. People that will let me play my game and trust me.”