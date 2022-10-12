News More News
Ranking the Contenders: John Mobley Jr.

John Mobley Jr.
John Mobley Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Travis Graf • Basketball Recruiting
National Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@travisgrafhoops

As 2024 four-star guard John Mobley Jr. approaches his commitment date this Sunday, Rivals national recruiting analyst Travis Graf takes a look at how Mobley's finalists – Arizona State, Creighton, LSU, Ohio State, USC and Xavier – are faring heading down the stretch.

*****

*****

1. OHIO STATE 

I entered a FutureCast for the Buckeyes to land Mobley back in July, and I have that pick locked in to this day. The four-star guard is originally from Ohio and Chris Holtmann and his staff had made the sharpshooter a top priority in the junior class. Mobley fits their playing style well, and he had a great visit there in early October.

*****

2. CREIGHTON 

Mobley took a visit to Creighton in mid-September, which seemed to go really well by all accounts. It's the only school that got an official visit outside of Ohio State. His long-range shooting ability fits Creighton’s scheme perfectly, and that’s been a selling point all along in the recruiting process.

*****

3. LSU  

LSU’s coaching staff offered in the summer and pursued heavily for a while. The addition of Mobley would give the Tigers a nice kickstart to the Tigers' 2024 recruiting class. LSU did a good job of staying in constant contact with Mobley as well. The Tigers are probably the top option of any school that didn’t land a visit.

*****

4. THE FIELD 

Arizona State, Xavier and USC were all in contention at one time, but the writing is on the wall for them as Mobley plans to make a decision without ever setting foot on those campuses for official visits.

