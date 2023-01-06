I'VE GOT FIVE ON IT: Players likely to see a bump in 2023 rankings

In today’s Recruiting Roundup, Rivals national analyst Travis Graf provides an update on 2025 four-star Tyler Jackson ’s recruitment and takes a look at Baylor ’s 2024 recruiting class.

Tyler Jackson, a 2025 four-star point guard, looked like one of the best young backcourt prospects in the country last week at the MADE Hoops Jordan Holiday Classic. He showed off electric scoring ability and filled up the scoring column in a variety of ways.

He spoke with Rivals shortly after the event to discuss what’s going on in his recruitment.

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Oregon: “I know they’re coming down to my school to see me. They’ve been showing interest in me.”

Kansas: “I got that offer right after. It wasn’t really like a conversation, it was more of like a ‘Good game, keep it up.’ They have good guards and they just won the national championship. Josh Selby went there and Selby’s from Baltimore.”

Seton Hall: “They were at my first game this week. They basically said the same thing, that they were going to be watching me and all that type of stuff.”

Rutgers: “Me and Rutgers haven’t really been talking, but I like Rutgers a lot. We’ll stay in touch.”

North Carolina: “They said that they’re going to be watching, and I think they watched one of my games, so I think that’s coming. I just like the school, first of all, and MJ went there. I’ve been liking North Carolina since I was young. They’ve got Caleb Love, he’s a good guard, and they’re a good guard-play school.”