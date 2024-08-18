PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1TMURYUFpYODhTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVMxRFhQWlg4OFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Recruiting heating up for Rivals150 standout Ryder Frost

Ryder Frost
Ryder Frost
Jason Jordan • Basketball Recruiting
Staff

Even after finishing as the most efficient offensive player in the Under Armour Association this summer and subsequently adding the bulk of the high major offers on his list, Ryder Frost managed to find ways that he could’ve improved over the last five months.

“I’d give myself a B-plus for the summer, I think,” said Frost, who checks in at No. 125 overall in the Rivals150. “I feel like I did a lot of things well, but I know that there were things I could’ve done better. I’m always trying to find ways to get better though. That’s just how I am.”

While the pursuit of perfection is respectable, what he managed to achieve was nothing to sneeze at to say the least.

*****

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

*****

The 6-foot-6 wing led the league in points per possession (1.21) and averaged 15.2 points a game.

He was also the most feared sniper in the UAA, ranking first in jump shots made (75).

It was a strong carryover from a dominant high school season where he pumped in 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists a game and led Phillips Academy to a Class A title, claiming Player of the Year hardware in the process.

That helped him to add 17 high major offers over the spring and summer; he recently trimmed that list to Penn State, Michigan, BYU, Notre Dame, Iowa, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

He’s already taken an official visit to Syracuse and finished an official visit to Penn State recently.

He’ll start visits to Virginia Tech, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin at the end of the month.

“It’s gonna be a really busy next few weeks,” Frost said. “I just want to go in with a blank slate with all of the schools. I’ll be able to see the culture and the vibe and get out to football games and things like that. I’m super excited.”

As lethal as he is on the perimeter, Frost said he envisions being most productive in a system that grants him freedom to explore all aspects of his game.

“I fit best in a system where there’s structure, but there’s also freedom to make plays,” Frost said. “I want to be able to get the rebound and go. I think I’ll have that in all of the schools that I’m visiting. The coaches all talk about my shooting and how I get my shot off fast, but they see me making an impact in multiple ways.”

The only question is which school will reap the benefits of his vast skill set, an answer that we may not have to wait extended time to receive.

“Maybe late September is when I’d like to make a decision, but nothing is final there,” Frost said. “I’m open to when I feel the time is right. For now, it’s all about staying open as I start these visits. I know you can learn so much when you’re face to face, so I’m ready to get there and see everything.”

