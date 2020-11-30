Basketball Recruiting - Ranking the Contenders: Aminu Mohammed

Five-star wing Aminu Mohammed could be closing in on a decision and possibly an early enrollment. His recruitment has been unpredictable at times over the last year, as both his target date for enrollment and list of favorites have been ever-changing. Recently, Mohammed told the website Stockrisers.com that he plans to have a decision on or around Dec. 15. Officially a fist full of schools remain involved with the talented wing. Rivals.com takes a look at only the serious players, however, as we rank the contenders to land Mohammed’s commitment.

1. Georgia

The Bulldogs’ top remaining target in the 2021 class, Mohammed seems incredibly high on Georgia as he heads down the back stretch of his recruitment. The fact that the five-star prospect watched former Georgia star Anthony Edwards go first overall in the NBA Draft early this month certainly helps Tom Crean exponentially here, but UGA’s perceived lead is based on more than just one factor.

UGA offered Mohammed back in May and have been a player in this sweepstakes ever since. Crean may have pushed the Bulldogs over the edge with Zoom calls over the course of the last month. According to Mohammed’s guardian Shawn Harmon, the touted wing hopes to enroll in at semester, though a final decision on that has not been made. Georgia would certainly allow him to do so.

2. Indiana

The Hoosiers have had some costly misses in this cycle, and landing Mohammed would dull the pain of some of them. IU sits in second here, but the program is impossible to rule out. The Springfield (Mo.)-based star has visited Bloomington and feels comfortable with the staff. The Hoosiers were seen as the leader not so long ago, but the Bulldogs have closed the gap in recent weeks.

Indiana has had some tough breaks in close battles over the last few months and now find themselves in yet another recruiting dog fight. If Archie Miller and company miss out here it will, once again, not be by much.

3. Georgetown

The Hoyas sit in a solid third here but seem to be working furiously to close the gap. Patrick Ewing and staff hosted Mohammed for a zoom meeting a couple weeks back. And while Mohammed plays at Springfield’s Greenwood Laboratory School, he’s originally from Washington DC. The allure of home is stronger in pandemic times, and the desire to join the hometown school’s loaded 2021 class has to be strong. So while the Bulldogs and Hoosiers seem to have a lead, logic suggests ruling out the Hoyas would be irresponsible.

4. Kansas State