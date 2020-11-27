Basketball Recruiting - McDonald's Nuggets: Big commits for Creighton, Ohio State

After a long off-season that started with last season being cut short, it’s great to have college basketball back with some really good games this week. I’ve tried to watch as many games as possible while also getting my Thanksgiving meals in and watching some high school hoops, too.

My biggest early takeaway is that Gonzaga looks as good as advertised. The Zags are the best team right now and Jalen Suggs, a five-star in the 2020 class, might be the best freshman in the country. They are so deep, and it seems like they have two of everything. This just might be Mark Few’s best shot at cutting down the nets in April if they can stay healthy.

On the flip side, let’s give Kansas some time. If there is one coach to trust to figure it out, it’s Bill Self. Marcus Garrett and Ochai Agbaji will be relied on in a big way this year and the Jayhawks need David McCormack to come along quickly. But let’s be careful not to write off a team that lost some important pieces from last year too early.

I know it hasn’t played the stiffest competition yet, but Illinois looks like it could have a Final Four team this year. Everyone knows about Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn coming back, but there is plenty of firepower around them. Freshman guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo both put up double figures in the blowout win on Thursday.

I’m intrigued by what Arizona State could become. Remy Martin is one of the more electric guards in college hoops right now and seems to play his best in big spots. That bodes well for March Madness. Five-star freshmen Josh Christopher and Marcus Bagley both recorded double figures in the opener and both look ready to be big contributors this year. Taeshon Cherry adds a strong interior presence that can also step out. This will be a team that gets better as the season goes on.