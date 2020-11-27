Basketball Recruiting - McDonald's Nuggets: Big commits for Creighton, Ohio State

McDonald's Nuggets: Big commits for Creighton, Ohio State
This week’s McDonald’s Nuggets discusses thoughts on the opening of college hoops season, along with big commitments for Creighton and Ohio State.
*****
MORE: Rob Cassidy's predictions for 2020-21 season
2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team
*****
WHAT’S ON MY MIND: Early college basketball season thoughts
After a long off-season that started with last season being cut short, it’s great to have college basketball back with some really good games this week. I’ve tried to watch as many games as possible while also getting my Thanksgiving meals in and watching some high school hoops, too.
My biggest early takeaway is that Gonzaga looks as good as advertised. The Zags are the best team right now and Jalen Suggs, a five-star in the 2020 class, might be the best freshman in the country. They are so deep, and it seems like they have two of everything. This just might be Mark Few’s best shot at cutting down the nets in April if they can stay healthy.
On the flip side, let’s give Kansas some time. If there is one coach to trust to figure it out, it’s Bill Self. Marcus Garrett and Ochai Agbaji will be relied on in a big way this year and the Jayhawks need David McCormack to come along quickly. But let’s be careful not to write off a team that lost some important pieces from last year too early.
I know it hasn’t played the stiffest competition yet, but Illinois looks like it could have a Final Four team this year. Everyone knows about Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn coming back, but there is plenty of firepower around them. Freshman guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo both put up double figures in the blowout win on Thursday.
I’m intrigued by what Arizona State could become. Remy Martin is one of the more electric guards in college hoops right now and seems to play his best in big spots. That bodes well for March Madness. Five-star freshmen Josh Christopher and Marcus Bagley both recorded double figures in the opener and both look ready to be big contributors this year. Taeshon Cherry adds a strong interior presence that can also step out. This will be a team that gets better as the season goes on.
*****
2021 COMMIT OF THE WEEK: Mason Miller to Creighton
Creighton coach Greg McDermott won another big recruiting battle this week by beating out Indiana to land four-star forward Mason Miller, the son of long-time NBA player Mike Miller. File this one away as a perfect fit. Miller is a really skilled 6-foot-9 forward with a little bit of bounce to him. He can hit shots from deep or put the ball on the floor. He’ll need to add strength, but he has a lot of upside and will be playing in a perfect offensive system to take advantage of his offensive ability.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CREIGHTON FANS AT BLUEJAYBANTER.COM
*****
2022 COMMIT OF THEW WEEK: Bruce Thornton to Ohio State
Chris Holtmann scored his first five-star recruit at Ohio State this week with the addition of Bruce Thornton in the 2022 class. The Buckeyes were able to go down to Georgia and beat out Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Purdue to secure his commitment. Thornton is everything a coach could possibly ask for in a college guard. He can score when needed. He’s great at keeping his teammates involved and making sure everyone gets theirs. He’s a leader. He can lock down on defense and he’s tough on the boards. He’s a high character kid.
Perhaps he’ll eventually play in the NBA or perhaps he won’t, but he’s one of the safest bets to be a really good college player. Ohio State fans will appreciate him much like they did Aaron Craft.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM