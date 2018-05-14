Oregon adds four-star center Francis Okoro
Oregon made a late recruiting splash on Monday with the commitment of four-star big man Francis Okoro. Currently a member of the 2019 class, Okoro has the chance to reclassify into the 2018 class this summer and enroll in Eugene in the fall, providing the Ducks with an interior post presence with already well put together college body.
A top-50 prospect in the 2019 class and a tremendously explosive big man, Okoro discussed what he liked about his visit to the Pac 12 program earlier this spring with Rivals’ analyst Eric Bossi.
“I got a chance to visit with the strength coach and really see what they do. Coach (Dana) Altman is really a great guy, and he talked a lot about how he needs me regardless of what time I come in,” he said. “He talked about what I can do and how I could help the team with my activity and my rebounds. He also talked about improving my faceup game, so I like that."
Selecting Oregon over Illinois and Purdue, Okoro should be immediately relied upon for his toughness in the frontcourt and damage that he causes on the glass. Playing on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring, the 6-foot-9 center has made over 61 percent of his field goal tries equating close to 14 points per contest. On the rebounding front, Okoro has come to average nine boards per contest and just this past weekend at the third stop of the EYBL, he began off with 14 and 15 rebound affairs.
A high-motored big man that can produce in the half-court and out in transition, Okoro is a tremendous addition for the Pac 12 bunch. While he still does have to clarify his intentions of making the move officially into the 2018 class, either way, Okoro will impact the program day one in Eugene.
If he were to make the leap a year up, Okoro will join a nationally recognized recruiting class this spring. He will boost their frontcourt talent next to four-star forward Miles Norris and five-star center Bol Bol, and also be aided by a talented perimeter duo in Louis King and Will Richardson, giving coach Dan Altman his best class that he has ever assembled.