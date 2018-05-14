Oregon made a late recruiting splash on Monday with the commitment of four-star big man Francis Okoro. Currently a member of the 2019 class, Okoro has the chance to reclassify into the 2018 class this summer and enroll in Eugene in the fall, providing the Ducks with an interior post presence with already well put together college body.

A top-50 prospect in the 2019 class and a tremendously explosive big man, Okoro discussed what he liked about his visit to the Pac 12 program earlier this spring with Rivals’ analyst Eric Bossi.



“I got a chance to visit with the strength coach and really see what they do. Coach (Dana) Altman is really a great guy, and he talked a lot about how he needs me regardless of what time I come in,” he said. “He talked about what I can do and how I could help the team with my activity and my rebounds. He also talked about improving my faceup game, so I like that."