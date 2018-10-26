The recruiting process is nothing new for five-star forward Trendon Watford and while others in his class have either already make their college decisions are or nearing one, the Alabama native is far from doing so. In a question-and-answer session with the ultra-versatile forward, Watford discussed the schools in the mix, where he might be off to next and when a college commitment should be expected.

Corey Evans (CE): How many schools are you currently down to?

Trendon Watford (TW): I am still down to eight, but I should be cutting my list down here soon again.

CE: OK, and you have been where so far this fall, that is officially?

TW: Memphis is it so far. I am going to take an official visit to LSU on Nov. 3.

CE: Let’s talk about the Memphis visit then. What has coach Penny Hardaway had to tell you and how did it go after having a relationship with assistant Mike Miller going into it?

TW: It was great. It was my first time up there and seeing the new team and the arena, it was good to see all the fans come out to Memphis Madness that night and they actually sold it out. I got to sit down with Coach Penny and Coach Miller, along with Coach (Tony) Madlock and Coach (Sam) Mitchell, and it was a great talk. It was primarily about how I could come in and play with the guys that they are recruiting if those guys were to go there.

CE: Have you talked to someone like James Wiseman, who of course is a top priority of theirs, like yourself?

TW: We have talked about it. We played together in July a little and we definitely talked about playing at the next level and we will just see how it goes. I think that he has his official visit there this weekend, so I am pretty sure we will talk about it after.

CE: Next you go to LSU. What has coach (Will) Wade and his staff had to sell to you up until this point?

TW: They want me to see how they do with this year’s team and having some guys that could possibly go to the NBA, so they just want me to see how they use those guys and they feel like they could use me the same.

CE: Nazreon Reid and Emmitt Williams could each be gone next year after just one season. What have they said about you filling that frontcourt void?

TW: They feel like I have one of the best skill sets in the country and that they won’t put me at an exact position but rather ... use me in a variety of ways, and could build a team with some of the guys coming back with where it could still be a really good team but also still help me get to the next level.