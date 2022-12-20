FORT MYERS, Fla. – Monday was the fourth day of the 2022 City of Palms Classic on Florida’s Gulf Coast, and top-level talent continued to headline the event. Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy was on hand for the day that was in the Sunshine State and shares his takeaways from a full slate of games.

TRE JOHNSON LOOKING AHEAD TO KENTUCKY OFFICIAL

Johnson sits atop the 2024 rankings based on his well-established scoring prowess, but the junior continues to become a more complete prospect by the month. That much was obvious, even if Monday wasn’t his best night. The evening saw the five-star wing turn in a less-than-stellar shooting performance for three quarters before taking over in the fourth and leading his Lake Highlands (Texas) High School team back from a double-digit deficit to draw even in the final two minutes. Johnson, who finished the game 6-for-23 from the floor, ultimately came up short in the comeback effort, but his peripheral skills certainly kept the game within reach. Even in the uneven performance Johnson managed to showcase a much-improved handle, a smooth stroke from outside and the ability to create extra possessions as both a defender and rebounder. There are more athletic prospects in the 2024 class – not that Johnson isn’t athletic himself – but none bring the same blend of agility and skill as the Texas-based five-star, who manages to affect games even on his off days. Johnson has the frame to carry increased muscle and will likely become even more versatile as a defender as he does. Following his 18-point, four-rebound effort Johnson discussed his upcoming, Jan. 28 visit to Kentucky, which could significantly impact his recruitment. “I just want to see the atmosphere, the fans and get a feel for the campus overall,” Johnson said. As things stand, Kentucky and Baylor seem to be the most notable players in Johnson’s recruitment, as it’s unclear what effect the Chris Beard assault arrest will have on Texas’ Involvement.

JORDAN SMITH HAS THE MAKINGS OF A MAJOR PROSPECT

One of the tournament’s most pleasant surprises, Smith introduced himself to the national stage by impacting a game stocked with Division I players by turning in a six-point, nine-rebound effort off the bench and playing hard nosed defense on No. 1-ranked junior Tre Johnson, who he frustrated at times. The 6-foot 2, 185-pound Smith boasts a basketball IQ beyond his years and the frame of an upperclassmen. Smith also managed to look confident and assertive during crunch time of a high-level game. Smith’s defense and motor might be his calling card at this juncture, but his ball-handling skills and ability to get to his spots on the floor are also impressive as well. . Smith already holds offers from Kansas State, George Mason, Virginia Tech and Georgetown. According to his coach, however, a long list of high-major programs have expressed preliminary interest. There’s no doubt that the Washington D.C native has the upside of a major national prospect that should have a long list of offers by the time he hits his junior season. He’s likely to see his name when the initial rankings for 2026 release next summer.

ALABAMA COMMIT SAM WALTERS IS SEC READY

He may not have the same hyper-elite upside as players close to the top of the Rivals150, but there are few players in the country more consistently effective than Walters, who continues to ride the momentum he built this summer. Monday was another ho-hum 22-point, seven-rebound performance for the future Alabama forward, and it’s starting to look like he may have the skill set to be an important piece for Nate Oats from the moment he steps on campus. Walters’ ability to fill it up from deep is well-established, as he’s one of the elite shooters in the 2023 class. He’s also more athletic than he gets credit for being. And while he could still definitely stand to add muscle, he’s gotten visibly stronger since the summer. Walters has always been impressive from behind the arc and in the open floor, but if his body continues to develop, he has the potential to be a weapon in the paint down the road. He could be in line for a slight bump when the Rivals150 updates next month.

ALEX LLOYD IS UNDOUBTEDLY A TOP-100 TALENT

Lloyd is just a sophomore, but the fact that he belongs in the class of 2025 rankings seems obvious enough. The Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) is all of 6-foot-4 at just 16-years-old, possesses an incredible feel for the game and comes equipped with the ability to score off the dribble and the bounce to play above the rim. On Monday, Lloyd showed his signature scoring to the tune of 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting, an effort that included four 3-pointers. Miami, Florida State and Florida have all offered the sophomore. Kentucky has also shown preliminary interest but is yet to make anything official. Lloyd, who grew up a Miami fan, also hopes to land offers from Kentucky, Michigan State and North Carolina.

JUNIOR ISSAC CELISCAR WILL BE A STEAL