 Basketball Recruiting - Commitment breakdown: LSU lands five-star center Efton Reid
Commitment breakdown: LSU lands five-star center Efton Reid

Efton Reid
Efton Reid (Rivals.com)
Rob Cassidy • Basketball Recruiting
Efton Reid ended one of the most mysterious recruitments of the 2021 cycle, when the notoriously tight-lipped big man announced his intentions to sign with LSU on Friday. Reid, who played this season with IMG Academy's postgraduate team, has the skill to make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at what Reid’s pledge means for the Tigers.


WHAT LSU IS GETTING

One of the most imposing and skilled big men in the country, Reid is battle-tested, having played high-level AAU ball and a national postgraduate schedule with Florida's famed IMG Academy. He comes equipped with broad shoulders and great hands for a prospect of his size, which helps him on the glass and in the low post, two areas in which he is truly dominant. He defends well in the post and changes shots rather routinely, even if he doesn’t post gaudy block totals. Reid could stand to become quicker and more versatile as a defender on the perimeter, but his offensive game is ready for the major college level. The 7-footer is a better shooter that he sometimes gets credit for being, as his range extends to the 3-point line when he’s going well. He has both the size and the upside to play in the NBA after his stint in Baton Rouge.


WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BIGGER PICTURE

Winning this recruiting battle feels like double victory for the the Tigers, as it was so contested and uncertain until the final day. Reid’s recruitment was mysterious as recruitments come, so holding off schools such as Ohio State and Florida State is plenty of reason for LSU fans to celebrate. The IMG Academy star gives Will Wade more of his an NBA-upside big man to pair with fellow big Jerrell Colbert, the No. 61 player in the class. Wade's reputation as one of the sport's elite coaches continues to grow, as he's able to stand toe-to-toe with anyone in America on the recruiting trail. This news hammers that point home.

COACH’S CORNER: “Efton is a really skilled big that can score over both shoulders. He is capable of playing on the perimeter and making 3-pointers. He did a great job this year of sliding his feet on defense and showing he can guard on the perimeter. His upside is tremendous and think he has a chance to play at the highest level of basketball. -- IMG Academy post-grad coach Chad Myers


