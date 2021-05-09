Basketball Recruiting - Commitment breakdown: LSU lands five-star center Efton Reid

Efton Reid ended one of the most mysterious recruitments of the 2021 cycle, when the notoriously tight-lipped big man announced his intentions to sign with LSU on Friday. Reid, who played this season with IMG Academy's postgraduate team, has the skill to make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge. Below, Rivals.com takes a look at what Reid’s pledge means for the Tigers.





WHAT LSU IS GETTING

One of the most imposing and skilled big men in the country, Reid is battle-tested, having played high-level AAU ball and a national postgraduate schedule with Florida's famed IMG Academy. He comes equipped with broad shoulders and great hands for a prospect of his size, which helps him on the glass and in the low post, two areas in which he is truly dominant. He defends well in the post and changes shots rather routinely, even if he doesn’t post gaudy block totals. Reid could stand to become quicker and more versatile as a defender on the perimeter, but his offensive game is ready for the major college level. The 7-footer is a better shooter that he sometimes gets credit for being, as his range extends to the 3-point line when he’s going well. He has both the size and the upside to play in the NBA after his stint in Baton Rouge.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE BIGGER PICTURE

Winning this recruiting battle feels like double victory for the the Tigers, as it was so contested and uncertain until the final day. Reid’s recruitment was mysterious as recruitments come, so holding off schools such as Ohio State and Florida State is plenty of reason for LSU fans to celebrate. The IMG Academy star gives Will Wade more of his an NBA-upside big man to pair with fellow big Jerrell Colbert, the No. 61 player in the class. Wade's reputation as one of the sport's elite coaches continues to grow, as he's able to stand toe-to-toe with anyone in America on the recruiting trail. This news hammers that point home.