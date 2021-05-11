Basketball Recruiting - Prospect Survey: Which programs finished second?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- All but three participants in the Iverson All-Star Classic arrived in Memphis last weekend having already signed a National Letter of Intent with a college program. Most recruiting battles are heavily contested, however, so Rivals.com decided to ask a handful of in-demand prospects which school finished second in their respective recruitments. Their responses can be found below.

Signed with: UCLA Runners-up: Michigan and Arizona Why: “Juwan Howard is a world-class guy, man. He still keeps in contact with me, to be honest. He checks in to make sure I’m doing all right and has a relationship with my family. He’s the coolest guy ever. With Arizona, I really liked the history and loved my visit. I loved Sean Miller when he was there and really thought about Arizona.”

*****

Signed with: Nebraska Runner-up: Georgia Why: “Really, it was because the relationship with me and Tom Crean is so strong. It was hard to say no. Before I committed the first time -- to FSU -- it was either Georgia or FSU. I really just love how he is off the court and on the court and the resume he has with NBA players.”

*****

Signed with: Gonzaga Runners-up: Creighton and North Carolina Why: “I really can’t pick just one, so I’ll give you the two. I really liked both of them and I liked Kentucky, too. They were kind of in a little group.”

*****

Signed with: Duke Runner-up: Gonzaga Why: “(It) was a four-way tie. I’m not even kidding. Duke didn’t separate themselves until late. But, if it wasn’t Duke, it would have been Gonzaga. I didn’t choose Gonzaga because Duke was, by far the best option, but I think it would have been Gonzaga if not.”

*****

Signed with: Alabama Runners-up: Auburn and LSU Why: “I liked both of them a lot. They seemed like places with good playstyle. I felt like I could have gone to either and had fun.”

*****

Signed with: Syracuse Runner-up: Maryland Why: “I really liked the relationship I had with Maryland. Them being the hometown team and staying in constant contact helped them. Syracuse was just too hard to pass up.”

*****