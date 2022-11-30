CREIGHTON

The Bluejays feel like a bit of a lock to come out of the upcoming cut unscathed. Flowers visited campus back in November and things on that trip seemed to go well. There’s a bedrock of a relationship between Flowers and Greg McDermott, and those close to Flowers think his interest in Creighton is significantly piqued. Not only are the Bluejays a good bet to make the cut, they feel like the ever-so-slight favorite to land Flowers as things stand at this juncture.

*****

MEMPHIS

Penny Hardaway has a history of being a serious player when it comes to high-profile recruitments, and the race to land Flowers certainly fits in that category. Hardaway hosted Flowers for an official visit in early October and told Flowers he reminded him of himself in his younger days. The personal attention the Tigers’ head coach has paid Flowers is playing well, and it seems as though the Tigers will be left standing when the list narrows.

*****

GEORGIA STATE

It’s difficult to imagine a world in which Flowers lands at a mid-major, but stranger things have happened. His relationship with Panthers head coach Jonas Hayes needs to be respected because the two are especially close. The bond may well be enough to keep the Sun Belt squad afloat when the ax falls this winter. Flowers took an official visit to Georgia State on Oct. 29.

*****

LOUISVILLE

Flowers visited Louisville for the school’s Louisville Live event just before the seasons tipped off, and he seemed intrigued by the atmosphere and the excitement surrounding the Kenny Payne era. Obviously that excitement has cooled a bit in light of the Cardinals' rocky start, but an official visit is still worth something. It feels like things could go either way as it relates to Flowers’ list trimming and Louisville, but there’s a solid level of familiarity at work, and that will probably be enough for U of L to stay alive

*****

NORTH CAROLINA

The allure of UNC is obvious, and it’s hard to count Hubert Davis out, especially since Flowers now plays his high school ball just a few miles away from the Tar Heels’ campus. Flowers took an unofficial visit to North Carolina last month and said he intends to return for an official, which has not taken place yet. It’s difficult to tell where the relationship stands these days. You could imagine a scenario in which The Tar Heels make the cut and bring Flowers back in for an official thereafter, but they are certainly no lock because they haven’t exactly been in hot pursuit lately.

*****

BONUS POSSIBILITY: KENTUCKY