SNELLVILLE, Ga. – One of the top performers at last weekend's Holiday Hoopsgiving event outside Atlanta, Trentyn Flowers is becoming a more complete player by the month.

On Friday, he showed off an improving mid-range game built on a number of smooth pull-up jumpers that helped him to a 23-point, nine-rebound performance and a victory for the Combine Academy team he joined this offseason.

Following the game, Flowers spoke with reporters, including Rivals’ Rob Cassidy, about his developing game and where his recruitment stands.

ON HIS RECRUITMENT:

“It’s going well. I cut my schools down to 13 and I’m still getting to know the coaches, the schools and everyone's facilities better.”

ON HIS NEXT OFFICIAL VISIT:

“I might take one more this year. Then, next year I have five official visits. I’m just weighing where I should take visits. I’m probably going to cut my visits down to five or six soon. I’ll probably do it before the end of the season in late February or March.”

ON WHICH SCHOOL WILL GET THE VISIT:

“I’m looking at Georgetown right now, even though I’ve already been up there on an unofficial. Florida State, too. Maybe somebody like Kentucky.”

ON HIS TRANSFER TO COMBINE ACADEMY:

“Everything is going amazing. I have a great team and a great [coaching] staff. Coach [Michael] Wright does everything that he can do with me. It’s really amazing to have a coach that believes in me as much as he does.”

ON WHAT HE IS WORKING TO DEVELOP

“I’ve been working on my three-ball a lot. I shot 0-for-2 from [three-point range] today, but usually I shoot 50 percent. That’s what I’ve been known for so far this season is my shooting. Today, it was mid-range. My approach is trying to develop and dominate all four quarters.”