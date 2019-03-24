Billy Kennedy AP Images

MORE: Prospects make their NCAA title predictions The annual College Basketball coaching carousel has already begun to turn and will only pick up speed as programs around the country see their seasons end. This year, Rivals.com will keep a running track and ranking of the best jobs with our College Hoops Openings Power Index. National Analyst Eric Bossi explores who is out, how good a job the opening is, the recruiting situation and who he would look to hire if he were heading the job search at each program.

1. UCLA

Out: Steve Alford The job: It’s UCLA, the job speaks for itself and a true blueblood job is always going to be in high demand. The history, access to high level recruits, facilities and a down Pac-12 where a team can move up quickly are just a few of the many things that make UCLA one of the most attractive jobs in all of College Basketball. Recruits: Four-star wing Jaime Jaquez and three-star wing Jake Kyman signed and are waiting to see who is hired. Who to hire: It’s a big job so big names like John Calipari, Billy Donovan and Brad Stevens are guys that the fanbase would love the Bruins to chase. The big name I’d lock in on is Tony Bennett. I don’t know if he would leave Virginia for UCLA, but he has Pac-12 experience, is a heck of a coach and would surely be able to recruit.

2. TEXAS A&M

Out: Billy Kennedy The job: When it comes to money, the pockets of the athletic department at Texas A&M are as deep as ever. The SEC has really turned it up in basketball and there’s a ton of talent within close proximity. A truly undervalued job nationally when it comes to potential to turn things around quickly. Recruits: Four-star point guard Sahvir Wheeler and four-star forward Tyreek Smith remain signed and are waiting to see who is hired. Four-star shooting guard Chris Harris and three-star wing Kobe Brown have asked for their releases. Who to hire: This one is an easy call, Virginia Tech’s Buzz Williams. He’s won at both Marquette and Tech and has deep ties to his home state of Texas. His name has been linked to the Aggies' job for some time now. The Hokies need to play out the NCAA Tournament first but we should soon know if there’s any real fire to the Williams/A&M smoke.

3. VANDERBILT

Out: Bryce Drew The job: The facilities at Vanderbilt aren’t the best and there can sometimes be academic hurdles to clear, but this is a very good job. Nashville is a great city, there’s plenty of talent and the job is one that coaches have proven they can recruit to. Recruits: Four-star combo guard Austin Crowley and four-star big man Dylan Disu have signed. Three-star guard Scotty Pippen is verbally committed. Crowley has now asked for a release.

Who to hire: I know that his time at Texas hasn’t gone quite as hoped, but I like Shaka Smart as a fit in Nashville. He’s proven that he can recruit wherever he goes and I think the setup of Vandy’s athletic department and the types of kids that are attracted to the school are a perfect match for his Smart’s personality and style. It’s not a stretch to see him doing well there.

4. ALABAMA

Out: Avery Johnson

The job: It is an SEC job so you know that the money is there and it’s certainly a place where coaches can be pretty successful. Of course, anybody taking that job has to be god Recruits: Alabama signed a trio of Rivals150 wings in the fall in Juwan Gary, Jaylen Forbes and Jaden Shackelford. Who to hire: Steve Prohm said over the weekend that he has no plans to leave Iowa State, but Alabama should take a swing at him. Everybody knows he's an alum so he has a great understanding of the atmosphere and culture of the athletic department. From his head coaching days at Murray State and while at Iowa State he's recruited the Southeast as well. He is a proven winner, develops talent and would be a good catch.



5. UNLV

Out: Marvin Menzies The job: One could argue that this job could be even higher on the list. Vegas desperately wants to win again and the support will be there. But, fans need to understand Jerry Tarkanian isn’t walking through that door and boosters need to be willing to let a coach do his job. But, players have always been attracted to the program and the recruiting reach is wide. Recruits: Three-star guards Ethan Anderson and Josh Pierre-Louis both asked for and received releases. Anderson has already committed to USC. Who to hire: My first thought was go and get Rick Pitino. There’s no doubt he would be great but after thinking some and talking to a lot of people, I really like the idea of going after Memphis assistant Mike Miller. He has NBA experience, has made a splash at Memphis and is energetic. His brother Ryan is currently at TCU but is a former UNLV assistant, well connected and they could hit the ground running.

6. WASHINGTON STATE