Basketball Recruiting - Power Five schools starting to appreciate Freddie Dilione

Freddie Dilione, a three-star prospect from North Carolina, started this travel ball season with no offers. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard parlayed his positional size and scoring ability to have his recruitment reach a power five level by December. “Right now, I have offers from Eastern Kentucky, FIU, Houston, Penn State, Xavier and NC A&T,” Dilione said.

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Penn State: “They are recruiting me for my scoring ability. I am still finding out about the program, but the fact they are in the Big 10 has my attention. It is a pretty good school.” Xavier: “They like to play fast, I like that. Coach (Travis) Steele and (assistant) coach (Jonas) Hayes are calling me, texting me every day, letting me know about their interest and how much they like me." Houston: “Both the coach Sampsons, Kellen and Kelvin, they are real good people. They like to get the ball up the court, play with some speed. It is a guard-friendly offense. I like that, too.”

*****

MORE ON DILIONE'S RECRUITMENT

“I’ll be looking hard at the program who is showing the most interest in me, whoever wants me the most," he said. "You know, go where you’re wanted type of thing. I would like to be committed to a school by next season, after AAU.”



*****

DILIONE ON DILIONE