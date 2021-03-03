Basketball Recruiting - Commitment breakdown: Gradey Dick chooses Kansas

The recruitment of four-star forward Gradey Dick came to a close on Wednesday night, as the No. 33 player in the 2022 class announced his intentions to attend in-state Kansas. Below, Rivals.com has a detailed look at the news and breaks down how the Sunflower State native fits in with the Bill Self’s Jayhawks.





WHAT KANSAS IS GETTING

The fit here couldn’t be better. Dick is exactly the kind of consistent outside shooter Kansas needs, and he comes with impressive length to boot. Most of the conversation about the Kansas-born star has long centered around his jumper, but Dick is quietly becoming a much better defender as well. The four-star forward shined in a game against a loaded Montverde Academy a month back, and showed the ability to stay in front of quicker Division-I bound guards and mix it up in the high post with some physically developed national-level prospects. He’s still getting stronger and developing as a defender and has work to do on that front, but his versatility on that end of the floor has come a long way and is sometimes overlooked. In the end, however, Dick’s reputation as one of the country’s top outsider shooters is a well earned . He’s the type of player that should be able to make an impact for the Jayhawks on the offensive end upon his arrival in Lawrence.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE JAYHAWKS

Bill Self will be the first to tell you that Kansas isn’t recruiting at the level it once did because of the looming NCAA investigation, so getting Dick in the fold was a must. KU simply could not afford to let an in-state priority target with strong ties to Lawrence stroll out of state for college. For that reason, Dick’s pledge is massive for the bigger picture of KU basketball. Kansas is in the process of weathering a recruiting storm and landing talented regional players with options is the way to do it. Is Dick a program-altering prospect? Not for a team like KU, but that doesn’t mean his decision isn’t absolutely massive for Self and his staff. All things considered, the Jayhawks’ 2022 class has an incredibly solid foundation in place,