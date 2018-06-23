Walker Kessler

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia: “I like the new coaching staff. I don’t know Coach (Tom) Crean on a real personal level yet, but I know about his history at Indiana and developing players like Dwyane Wade - but more importantly Cody Zeller, who is a player like me. I’m for sure going to give them a shot. I’m not only going to look at Georgia though. I know I have Georgia in my family, but I’m not going to just go there because of that.” Stanford: “I was pretty excited about. That’s a pretty big offer. Obviously, the school is great. It’s one of the best. The coach there, Jerod Haase, he’s developed a bunch of players. I’m definitely excited about them.” Vanderbilt: “It’s a lot of the same as Stanford. They have a great basketball program, a great school, and I love the coaching staff there. They were one of the first schools to recruit me, so I’ve gotten to know them really well. I’ve always liked Vanderbilt.” Michigan: “I just talked to Coach (John) Beilein and really enjoyed our conversation. I know that the strength and conditioning coach is great because he was sending me pictures of Moe Wagner before he got to Michigan, and he was skinny. He’s not skinny anymore. I was pretty impressed with that.” Xavier: “I have a great relationship with (assistant coach) Jonas Hayes through coaching my brother at Georgia. And Xavier, that’s a great basketball school. They’ve gone to the tournament something like 16 out of 18 years.” Auburn: “Auburn is great. Coach (Bruce) Pearl is a great coach. Auburn is close to home, too. It’s only about an hour away.”

RIVALS' REACTION