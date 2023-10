Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports chats with four-star point guard Kiyan Anthony during the USA Basketball training camp about his recruitment. Anthony goes in depth on Florida State and Syracuse, the alma mater of his father, Carmelo Anthony.

