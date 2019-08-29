A 6-foot-5 scoring guard that brings plenty of toughness, athleticism and energy to the backcourt, Lane transferred into Roselle Catholic High School (New Jersey) for his senior year of play. Meanwhile, his school list features just five programs. Making the cut is Florida , Miami , Providence , Texas and UConn .

Niels Lane used the travel circuit to skyrocket his stock within the eyes of the college coaches and scouts. Sitting firmly inside the Rivals150 as a four-star prospect, Lane has decided to narrow his school list to a group of five and, in doing so, schedule four visits for the coming weeks, a source confirmed with Rivals.com.

UConn will be the first to host Lane. He will head to Storrs on Friday for an unofficial visit and while the Huskies are not perceived as one of the leaders for him, a quality trip to the Big East program could work wonders in their pursuit of the four-star recruit.

Beginning his official visit tour a week later, Lane will head to Florida on September 6. The Gators are the most recent program to host Lane, though it came in the unofficial variety earlier this month. Lane has a longstanding relationship with another New Jersey product, freshman wing Scottie Lewis, while the Gators have been one of the more active programs recruiting him this summer.

Miami brings Lane to campus next on the weekend of September 13. They have had great success with talents from the northeast including incoming freshman Isaiah Wong and star guard Chris Lykes, and must replace outgoing senior Dejan Vasiljevic after the season.

He will complete his official visit tour to Texas on September 21. The Longhorns have prioritized Lane in recent months and have a major need in the backcourt this fall. Lastly, while Providence will not receive a visit from him, he has been onto their campus numerous times and was the first of the five finalists to offer him which came dating back to 2017.

A commitment is likely this fall which would lead to a signing in November. What Lane brings to the floor is plenty of versatility whenever it comes to touching various portions of the final box score. He is an ever-improved guard that can play multiple positions in the backcourt and on both ends, and should have the chance to positively impact a high-major program immediately.