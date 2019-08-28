Much of the talk of late has surrounded Cunningham committing to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys just hired his brother, Cannen Cunningham , in an assistant coaching capacity, and the program was also the first high-major to offer the five-star. However, OSU will have to knock off some of the best for his signature including Florida , Kentucky , North Carolina and Washington .

The nation’s top-ranked guard, Cade Cunningham, has taken the next step with his college recruitment. Focused on a final school list that features just five programs, Cunningham told Rivals.com that he has scheduled all of his official visits that should lead to an early signing.

Oklahoma State will get the first chance to host Cunningham as he has scheduled his official visit to the Big 12 program on the weekend of September 7. He has been to campus a few times in the past but this will be the first in the official variety.

He will be off of the road until the weekend of September 27 where he will head to North Carolina for its Late Night with Roy festivities. The Tar Heels are the sneaky dark horse for the elite prospect and will also host his travel teammate, five-star Greg Brown, at the same time, though his trip will be in the unofficial variety.

Remaining in state during the weekend of October 5, Florida will get their chance with Cunningham as the need to replace likely to be two-and-done guard Andrew Nembhard is evident. The Gators also just enrolled Omar Payne who was a high school teammate of his last year at Montverde Academy.

Kentucky is up next for its Big Blue Madness on deck which takes place on the weekend of October 13. While they host some of the best for such an event, Cunningham will be the most heavily coveted and respected prospect on hand. Washington will be the last to host him on the weekend of October 20.

Can anyone overcome his familiar ties with Oklahoma State? That is the prevailing question with Cunningham who is the elite talent that can change the face of the national title picture for whichever program that he selects as a signing remains in mind for November.