MORE: Kansas lands top-50 standout Jalen Wilson CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The first day of the NBPA Top 100 Camp began on Wednesday as some of the best high school prospects from the 2020 and 2021 classes were on display. There was plenty to like and see thanks to the continued standout play from Terrence Clarke, Henry Coleman, Jabri Abdur-Rahim and others.

BEST SCORER

The five-star sophomore is, bar none, one of the best wings when it comes to putting the ball through the basket that we have seen in recent years. His past few weeks on the Nike EYBL circuit and the start to the camp circuit this month have been superb. Clarke came out on fire Wednesday evening, whether it was gliding his way to the basket for an impressive finish or hitting isolation step-back jumpers.

There are not many in the high school game like Clarke, which is why Kentucky and Memphis are just a few that have offered.

BEST MOTOR

Coleman is the definition of a high-motor forward as he dominates his area but also has improved in producing out of his area on the glass. Even better, he has begun to develop a face-up game as he made a nice turnaround jumper on one possession, before then finishing a catch and rip move that began on the perimeter.

Coleman's recruitment remains open, as the local powers NC State, Virginia and Virginia Tech continue to be the most often talked about for where he might land.

MOST VOCAL

The four-star guard was a non-stop communicator throughout his showing on Wednesday. While acclimating oneself to a freshly put together team in camp setting can be difficult, Hoggard had no problem taking the initiative. He might not be a lethal sharpshooter or a high-flying athlete but he can fill a numbers of roles on the court. Hoggard has done a fine job of improving his national standing this summer. Michigan, Marquette, Ole Miss, Oregon, Providence and St. John’s sit among his top suitors.

BEST PLAYMAKER

Arguably one of the very best college-ready guards in the high school game, Curbelo is known, first and foremost, for his speed and for just how hard he plays. However, it was nice to see Curbelo grow even more into a playmaking role. His change of gears and abilities off of the high ball screen are second to none.

MOST UNHERALDED COMMITMENT

Now sitting as a strong four-star prospect following the recent Rivals150 update, Houston is getting an absolute slam dunk of a 2-guard with the in-state prospect. The lefty wields a feathery jumper to the perimeter but is even better out of the mid-range as he has no issues in getting to his spot before converting with balance and confidence. Even better, Mark showed the capacity to run high ball screen sets which should only make him that much more of a difficult stop once he hits the Houston campus.

