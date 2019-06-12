“I just love the legacy and the history at Kansas, along with the tradition Coach (Bill) Self has made for the program,” he said. “Plus, it is a great opportunity to get me to the NBA.”

Kansas filled a major hole on its roster with the commitment of Jalen Wilson . The top-50 small forward gave his verbal commitment after quickly sifting through his second recruitment after he decommitted from Michigan following coach John Beilein 's departure to the NBA.

Wilson has the chance to leave a quick imprint in Lawrence. The Jayhawks’ previous misses on Precious Achiuwa and Matthew Hurt ultimately did not derail their efforts in putting together a talented starting five and supporting cast. Wilson’s talents should translate well to the college game and he will be leaned upon for his versatility on both sides of the ball.

He will likely battle Ochai Agbaji and Tristan Enaruna for minutes at the small forward spot next season. Due to Wilson’s size and athleticism, he could also fill the small ball 4-man role whenever Self decides to go with a smaller lineup. Wilson’s greatest value is his shot-making as he is more than capable at creating his own offense in the half-court. That, along with his length and lateral abilities, and he should be leaned upon for guarding multiple positions on the defensive end.

Wilson becomes Kansas’ fourth member of its 2019 class. In the fall, he will be joined by three other Rivals150 prospects in the mold of Tristan Enaruna, Christian Braun and Isaac McBride, which makes up a top-25 recruiting class nationally.