NBPA Top 100: 2020 Keon Johnson proves he belongs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- A top 50 player in the class of 2020, Keon Johnson has proven that you don't need to play on a shoe circuit to stand out. However, he recognizes the opportunity he has at the NBPA Top 100 Camp to play against other highly regarded players.
A super athletic 6-foot-5 shooting guard with offers from programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt, Johnson came to Charlottesville looking to prove that he belongs with the nation's top prospects.
"Nobody really knows me so I have to step my game up," said Johnson. "I have to prove who I am and what I can be."
IN HIS OWN WORDS
So far, Johnson has taken visits to Auburn, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. He discussed each program.
Tennessee: "(Rick Barnes) has really turned the program around and he has the kids playing under his system and they are playing very well. The fans are very rowdy there and into it."
Vanderbilt: "It's close to home and when you step foot on campus you don't get the feeling that your dead center in Nashville, Tennessee. It's very secluded from the city."
Auburn: "I really liked it. I went to a football game and the fans there were very supportive and very into their athletes."
RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?
The recruitment of Johnson is just in the infancy stages but the home state schools Vanderbilt and Tennessee are building a strong bond with Johnson. He doesn't have any unofficial visits planned but either of those schools would do well to get him on campus again and continue to build that bond.
After this summer, Johnson should begin to attract several more high level offers and at No. 48 nationally, he may still be a bit under ranked in the class of 2020.