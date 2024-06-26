Stephon Castle (Photo by © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft is underway and Rivals.com national basketball analyst Rob Cassidy is analyzing every selection pick by pick.

Advertisement

1. ZACCHARIE RISACHER, Atlanta Hawks

COLLEGE: None AS A HIGH SCHOOLER: Risacher did not play American high school basketball. He was selected out of France, where he played professionally for the JL Bourg last season.. He played alongside last year’s top pick Victor Wembanyama during the 2021-22 season for France's ASVEL Basketball Club.



*****

2. ALEX SARR, Washington Wizards

COLLEGE: None AS A HIGH SCHOOLER: The French-born Sarr became an NBA prospect playing for Australia's Perth Wildcats. He did not play American high school basketball and carries the reputation of an elite rim-protector with a raw offensive skill set

*****