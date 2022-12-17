Every couple of years, there are special athletes that become quality college prospects in both football and basketball. Not many ever make appearances in the Rivals rankings for both sports simultaneously, but it does happen on occasion. Mike Matthews, a standout on the gridiron and hardwood in the 2024 class, just happens to be one of those very special talents. In football, he’s ranked top-10 nationally and a five-star prospect, labeled as an athlete. He also finds himself ranked just inside the Rivals150 on the basketball side as well, coming in at No. 150. Below, Rivals’ Adam Gorney and Travis Graf give their takes on Matthews as a prospect in both sports.

Gorney’s take: What stands out about Matthews on the football field is what makes him a two-sport star as well - he's so incredibly versatile. The 2024 five-star is a phenomenal receiver, a game-breaker with outstanding speed and playmaking ability and then he can easily flip over and play defensive back without losing a step. This summer we watched Matthews at the loaded OT7 event in Las Vegas and that's exactly what he showed - someone who is a plug-and-play guy anywhere on the field and he'll make an impact. So many players think they can legitimately play either side in college but Matthews can really do it and is special both ways. Not many people in the 2024 class, or any class for that matter, have that ability. Matthews' recruitment feels like a Southeast battle with Georgia, Clemson and Alabama duking it out for his services.

