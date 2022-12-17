Mike Matthews is being heavily pursued for football and basketball
Every couple of years, there are special athletes that become quality college prospects in both football and basketball. Not many ever make appearances in the Rivals rankings for both sports simultaneously, but it does happen on occasion.
Mike Matthews, a standout on the gridiron and hardwood in the 2024 class, just happens to be one of those very special talents. In football, he’s ranked top-10 nationally and a five-star prospect, labeled as an athlete. He also finds himself ranked just inside the Rivals150 on the basketball side as well, coming in at No. 150.
Below, Rivals’ Adam Gorney and Travis Graf give their takes on Matthews as a prospect in both sports.
*****
*****
Gorney’s take: What stands out about Matthews on the football field is what makes him a two-sport star as well - he's so incredibly versatile. The 2024 five-star is a phenomenal receiver, a game-breaker with outstanding speed and playmaking ability and then he can easily flip over and play defensive back without losing a step.
This summer we watched Matthews at the loaded OT7 event in Las Vegas and that's exactly what he showed - someone who is a plug-and-play guy anywhere on the field and he'll make an impact. So many players think they can legitimately play either side in college but Matthews can really do it and is special both ways. Not many people in the 2024 class, or any class for that matter, have that ability.
Matthews' recruitment feels like a Southeast battle with Georgia, Clemson and Alabama duking it out for his services.
*****
Graf’s take: It’s clear that Matthews is a multi-sport athlete the moment he steps on the hardwood. The three-star guard plays with extreme explosiveness and grit at all times, and is scared of no matchup. His aggressive nature and overall strength and explosion give him an advantage over most guards at the high school level.
I became a believer in Matthews when he tried to posterize five-star big man Flory Bidunga, the No. 2 overall prospect in the junior class during the summer. Bidunga is regarded by many, myself included. as the best shot blocker in high school basketball, and makes everyone second guess shots and decisions when he is near. But not Matthews, who attacked him with reckless abandon and no fear.
Matthews is a versatile guard who has the athleticism and strength to guard all wing positions, especially at the high school level. He’s just as versatile on offense, showcasing the ability to score in a variety of ways.
He holds one basketball offer from Missouri State, but has received a ton of interest from Power Five programs Florida, Florida State and Ole Miss. Many schools are reluctant to offer him on the basketball side because they feel like it’s all but guaranteed that he will choose football in the end, but he really loves basketball according to those around him. If he was a basketball-only prospect, we’d probably be looking at a four-star with a handful of Power Five offers.