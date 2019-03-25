Isaiah Stewart Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game

ATLANTA - During the first day of open practice at the McDonald's All-American Game, it was hard to deny that five-star big man Isaiah Stewart played like a total beast. Rivals.com analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans were on hand an have Rival Views on various topics from Monday's action.

1. WHO MADE THE BIGGEST IMPRESSION WITH THEIR MONDAY PLAY?

Based strictly on their play during Monday's practices, which player impressed you the most? Bossi's view: I know who Corey is going to take on this and I'm not mad at him, but man Florida bound combo guard Tre Mann sure was impressive to me. Frankly, I didn't think he played very well when I saw him during the season but he was on another level Monday and certainly looked like a five-star and worthy game selection. He canned jumpers, made things happen off the dribble and was showing some competitive juice. Evans' view: Isaiah Stewart. What else is new? The dude is the one of the most consistent competitors and producers that the high school game has seen within the past five years. His body is in the best shape that it has ever been, he continues to wreak havoc around the basket, seemingly comes up with every 50-50 ball imaginable, can hit the quick 12-footer off of the screen and roll, and, get this, is beginning to knock down 3-point jumpers. His basketball floor is just so high but his ceiling continues to raise by the month. Stewart was, without a doubt, the best in attendance on Monday which seems like Groundhog’s Day with the big fella’. Whenever the stage is allotted and the spotlight is shined down, Stewart usually comes out the winner. He was just that again in Atlanta which goes to show just how great his impact will be at Washington from day one.



Tre Mann Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game

2. WHO HAS HAD THE MOST IMPRESSIVE PHYSICAL TRANSFORMATION?

A lot has changed since a group of players this talented was all in one place together. Which player's physical transformation was the most striking? Bossi's view: I had only gotten to watch game film of Tennessee bound Josiah James from his senior season, but seeing him in person I was pretty taken by his physical transformation. James has always had a pretty good frame on him, but he's starting to get his man strength and it really shows with his much more filled out and defined upper body. In practice he really stood out for his defensive versatility as he was making things difficult wherever he was matched up along the perimeter. Evans' view: It was nice to see Memphis James Wiseman play with a consistent motor on Monday, it was also enlightening to see the work that he has done in the weight room. Standing every bit of 7-feet now, and with an elastic 7-foot-6 wingspan, it is oftentimes difficult for a high school prospect to fill out into such a giant frame, before hitting a college campus and getting into their strength and conditioning program. It may have taken a bit longer compared to others but Wiseman hit the floor in the best shape that I had ever seen him. He has a much more developed upper body and looks much quicker and agile on moves around the basket despite bulking up to 240 pounds. It's just another reason for why many believe that he could be selected first in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Josiah James Courtesy of McDonald's All-American Game

3. WHO WOULD YOU WANT AS YOUR TEAMMATE?

The energy level and chatter in the gym was at a high level as both the East and West ran high level practices. But, if you had never seen any of these guys before who would you most want to be your teammate? Bossi's view: The energy that Kentucky bound guard Tyrese Maxey was something else. He was in constant communication with his teammates, his coaches and keeping running commentary with pretty much everybody in the building. That positive energy is infectious and helped the West team have a really great practice. He's got legit leadership skills and is going to provide a vocal presence in the Wildcats backcourt that they've maybe been lacking a little. Really telling to me was that after the West finished practicing, almost each member of the East team sought him out to say hello as they were coming onto the floor. That's genuine love from his peers and makes it easy to see why guys would want to play with him.

Evans' view: Scottie Lewis’ infectious personality, outgoing demeanor and, most of all, competitive, hold-nothing-back type of mentality makes him just the type of guy that I would love to have as my teammate. The dude plays his butt off each time that he hits the floor and is a constant talker on both ends of the floor. His jumper could still be more consistent, but I didn’t see a single person get in better stance than the future Florida Gator. There is no BS with Lewis and in a day and age in which offense has become the primary selling point for any high-level prospect, he shows that it is still cool to start your game on the defensive end. He can pass, too, and do all of the smaller things for his team, each another reason for why I would love to have Scottie Lewis as my running mate.