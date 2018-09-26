“They are just saying that I could have a big role there and hopefully get good minutes. Plus, their style of play is what I like. I like the warm weather down there, too,” Wong said. “They haven’t talked about the Philadelphia connection on (the) roster, but I do recognize it with Lonnie Walker going there.”

After months and even years of heavy pursuance, Miami finally got its guy in the form of four-star guard Isaiah Wong . A member of the Rivals150 and one of the top scorers on the East Coast, Wong committed to the ACC program following a nearly three-year priority recruitment of him.

The four-star guard chose the Hurricanes over Villanova and Clemson. He brings toughness, quickness, a competitive edge to the backcourt and the ability to play either guard spot as a scorer but also as a playmaker.

A heavily coveted prospect for the past two years, Miami zeroed in on Wong during his sophomore year and never backed off. They have had great success within the Northeast corridor, landing such talents as Deng Gak, Lonnie Walker, Jaquan Newton and Chris Lykes in recent years, and they will rely on Wong immediately upon his enrollment next fall.

Bringing an aggressive mindset to the perimeter, Wong has been a productive ballplayer on the Under Armour circuit for the past two summers. This past travel season, he posted per-game averages of 15.9 points (39 3PT percent), 4.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals.

Wong becomes Miami’s first commit from the 2019 class. The Hurricanes remain heavily involved with CJ Walker, Anthony Walker and Kai Jones, each a member of the Rivals150, and the top local prospect and the No. 1 player in America, Vernon Carey Jr., remains their top priority.