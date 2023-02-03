Edgecombe shows off his full range of skills, talks recruitment

There wasn’t much Long Island Lutheran junior VJ Edgecombe didn’t do on Thursday. The 6-foot-6 wing opened the game with a corner 3-pointer, showed off some impressive court vision and finished through contact in the lane on his way to a 31-point performance. Edgecombe shot a staggering 12-for-15 from the field as he contributed on the glass and scored from nearly every spot on the floor. Big games have become the norm for the athletic junior lately, and he’s a lock to see his stock rise significantly when the 2024 rankings update next month. While Edgecombe’s skill is developing at a rapid rate his recruitment remains in its early stages. The Long Island Lutheran star has yet to take a single campus visit and said he’ll consider taking trips to every school that’s recruiting him. Asked to name which programs are trying hardest to get him on campus, however, and he produced a short list of Mississippi State, Penn State, Clemson, Seton Hall, Ohio State and Michigan.

Texas visit in play for Asa Newell

Asked which teams are most involved in his recruitment, five-star wing Asa Newell names Georgia, Florida and Indiana. He then tosses in a wild card. “I know for sure I want to go visit Texas and go see that,” Newell said. “But that’s the only one. I’m not going to worry about visits until after the season.” Despite the Longhorns not having a long-term coach in place, UT seems to be hanging around the periphery of the Montverde Academy star’s recruitment. Texas certainly isn't the frontrunner, but interim head coach Rodney Perry’s pitch seems to be enough to keep the program on the mind of the in-demand wing. “(Texas assistant) coach Brandon (Chappell) tells me they still want me 100%, and it’s not really going to matter if it’s that staff or a new staff, because Texas is going to want me regardless,” Newell said.

Liam McNeeley's stock on the rise