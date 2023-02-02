With the season slowly coming toward an end, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf casts his votes for the class of 2023 superlatives as they play their last couple of months of high school basketball. Below, he lists eight seniors for different awards.

BEST SHOOTER: Trey Green

In 71 games documented in Cerebro Sports over the last two years, Green is shooting right at 40 percent from the outside during that time span. The Xavier signee makes you pay with even a sliver of space on the perimeter and is extremely comfortable shooting off of the catch and off of movement. Green got a bump in this last rankings cycle and look for him to get another in our final update here in the coming months.

*****

BEST HANDLES: Robert Dillingham, Jr.

Dillingham dazzles every time he has the ball in his hands and is a videographer’s best friend. He’s excellent at creating space using an array of dribble moves and he does so while staying under control for the most part. Dillingham maintains balance while attacking defenders with hesitation moves, crossovers and spins, and always keeps them on their heels. His ability to knock down jumpers while also being able to get to the rim helps him keep a balanced attack with the ball in his hands.

*****

BEST RIM PROTECTOR: Dennis Evans

Evans is one of the best rim protectors I’ve scouted over the last couple of years. He’s got phenomenal length and doesn’t bite on many pump fakes. Even if he does bite, his length allows him to recover and deter the shot. His long legs and wingspan help him to cover a lot of ground in a short amount of time and he’s made even the best of scorers second guess taking up shots in the paint when he is near.

*****

BEST INTERIOR SCORER: Ron Holland

Holland climbed into the top 10 in the latest rankings update and could push for the top five with a strong finish to his senior season. He’s efficient at scoring around the basket due to his combination of size, strength and explosiveness. He has quick feet and possesses a good motor as well as a quick second jump. Holland plays through contact well and seems to finish the majority of his shots while going toward the rim and through contact rather than away from them.

*****

BEST MID-RANGE: Justin Edwards

Edwards remains in the discussion as the top prospect in the senior class and it’s due to his all-around game and skill set. He’s arguably the most consistent mid-range threat in the class and can score from that level in many ways. He’s comfortable pulling up off of the dribble from all angles and does a good job operating out of the mid-post when matched up with a smaller defender, often hitting fades or step backs.

*****

BEST DEFENDER: Omaha Biliew

In terms of motor, there’s not very many players that can compete with Biliew in the 2023 class. When he’s locked in he’s relentless on both ends of the floor and could be the best two-way prospect in the class. His length, athleticism and strength allow him to guard a multitude of positions on the floor. Biliew’s versatility is highly coveted at the NBA level and he’s a player that can have an impact on games without scoring.

*****

BEST PLAYMAKER: Isaiah Collier

Collier sits at the top of the Rivals150 currently and a lot of the reasoning is due to his ability to score and make plays for himself and others. The five-star point guard sets his teammates up with a variety of crisp passes and always seems to hit them in their shooting pocket. Collier’s vision is top notch and he does a great job of surveying the floor and achieving paint touches due to a tight handle and strong frame.

*****

BEST ATHLETE: Coen Carr