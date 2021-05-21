McDonald's Nuggets: Stock risers, big transfers, top commits

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald discusses five prospects with a chance to jump into 2023 Rivals rankings and names the top commitments and transfers of the week.

We’re getting closer to updating and expanding the class of 2023 rankings on Rivals.com, which means many new names will appear in the next edition. I’ve got five prospects we are strongly considering as we go through the process of finalizing the rankings.

Look for Finley Bizjack to be a priority prospect in the Big 12 and schools with strong academic reputations around the country. The 6-foot-3 guard can score it with some flare and has the athleticism and feistiness to be a tough defender. DePaul, Stanford and TCU are in with early offers, but expect that list to grow in a hurry.

Don’t be surprised if Aaron Bradshaw shoots up the rankings over the next couple years in the 2023 class as the New Jersey native has immense upside. At 7-foot, he possesses great ability, can play in the paint, and has added some perimeter skills to his repertoire to make him an even more impressive prospect. LSU, Miami, Nebraska, St. John’s, TCU and Texas A&M put out early scholarship offers.

Another scoring guard to watch in the 2023 class is Blue Cain. For example, the Knoxville (Tenn.) native put up 73 points in a game this year. The 6-foot-3 guard is a three-level scorer capable of lighting up score boards in a hurry. South Carolina, Syracuse and Tennessee jumped in early with scholarship offers.

London Johnson has been on a hot streak this spring and could possibly earn a spot in the next rankings update. The 6-foot-3 point guard combines the ability to run a team as a floor general while also being able to pump in as many points as needed. Scholarship offers are in from Georgetown, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Xavier.

The biggest no-brainer on this list to make the next cut is Kris Parker, a 6-foot-6 wing out of Florida. His size, skill and athleticism package rival some of the best wings in the class right now. He has five-star potential in the long term. Florida, Florida State, Kansas State and Ole Miss are the four high-majors to make early scholarship offers.