I've Got Five On It: Questions prior to 2022 rankings release

1. WHO WILL WIN THE TUSSLE AT THE TOP?

Emoni Bates’ standing as the top prospect in the 2022 class has rarely been in doubt … until recently. While still an incredible professional prospect with a sky-high upside and ultra-bright future, Bates has seen the gap between him and No. 2-ranked Jalen Duren shrink over the last year, as Duran has added to his game and become more dominant by the week. Duren and his Team Final squad recently got the better of Bates in a head-to-head matchup that saw the current top dog struggle mightily from an efficiency standpoint, while Duren thrived on both ends of the floor. It’s clear that Bates has the higher NBA ceiling, but the debate now centers around development and which player looks to be the more complete prospect as things stand today. That conversation is certainly one worth having as we head toward the summer. Nothing is set in stone just yet obviously, but a change at the top doesn’t look nearly as unlikely as it did a year ago.

2) HOW FAR CAN DILLON MITCHELL RISE?

Florida-based forward Dillon Mitchell moved up 39 spots when the Rivals1560 last updated in January. What’s been clear since then is that the long, hyper-athletic Mitchell remains too low at No. 110 in the country. The four-star prospect's initial ranking was based on his length, athleticism and three-level scoring ability. These days, however, he’s added “elite defender” to his resume. Mitchell wowed onlookers by stifling and frustrating No. 1 overall prospect Emoni Bates in a head-to-head matchup a few weeks back, and he hasn’t missed a beat since.

3. WHAT OF SETH TRIMBLE’S BIG SPRING?

It’s a foregone conclusion that Wisconsin-based point guard Seth Trimble will slide up the rankings. The remaining question is: “How high should he go?” Few players have been more consistently impressive than Trimble this spring and major offers have arrived in the wake of his well-rounded performances. Considered a Michigan lean, Trimble currently sits at No. 109 in the Rivals150, but the top 50 is certainly not out of reach for the 6-foot-2 floor general.

4. WHO WILL EARN FIVE-STAR STATUS?

With the Rivals150 refresh will come a number of newly minted five-star prospects. Center Dereck Lively has certainly made a case by managing to shine despite playing next to one of the top players in the county in current No. 2 overall Jalen Duren. Lively is as mobile as 7-footers come and showed off a full range of offensive skill while protecting the rim at MADE Hoops’ Midwest Mania recently. Florida-based guard Ausar Thompson has also put himself in the thick of the conversation with a state tournament run and a hot start to the grassroots season. Point guard Jazian Gortman is another name to watch on this front.

