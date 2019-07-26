Last week, I talked about the summer recruiting calendar in general. Today, I want to talk about what a joke these individual camps are for college coaches when it comes to evaluations.

My biggest question with these camps remains: Who are they benefiting? There aren’t enough high-major prospects there for high-major coaches to get a good evaluation because even if there are some they won’t be playing against players on a similar level. A lot of mid-majors and low-major programs either didn’t send any coaches out or only sent one or two out as opposed to all four coaches on the staff because it’s a waste of a limited budget for them in a lot of cases. So that limits the number of coaches the kids that actually go get to play in front of and make impressions. Lastly, even when the last week of July was a live period, a lot of top prospects chose to shut it down and not play just because the summer gets long.

Like I said last week, individual camps are just rough places to get good evaluations on players. It’s hard enough to get kids to play unselfishly on a team they have been with for months, and now we’re expecting coaches at a camp that don’t know the kids to be able to get them to play together in a matter of hours. It’s just a really bad idea by the group that came up with these camps.

In the past, the NCAA and college coaches complained about event operators in the summer not providing accurate rosters and schedules after charging a few hundred dollars for packets. I heard from multiple coaches and media members this past weekend that the packets given had plenty of errors in them as well, so we didn’t even fix that problem.

I go back to my initial question. The prospects aren’t really benefiting from playing in front of coaches at the camp. The coaches aren’t getting a ton out of it. The NCAA doesn’t look great here, either.

My proposal to fix the end of July is pretty simple. Go back to two live periods in July with travel teams. In order to do that, I’ve even come up with a compromise. If I’m not mistaken, there has been a life skills component to these NCAA camps. I think that’s great because I don’t think people at any age can get enough good advice. My compromise would be that in order to be approved to run a live period event in July event operators would be required to have some sort of life skills seminar as part of their tournament. It could be any topic, whether it was money management, how to use social media effectively and not get in trouble, NCAA rules advisement, etc. This way the weekend is a win for prospects both on and off the court and it gives coaches a better setting to evaluate. Those two elements combined make it a win for the NCAA.