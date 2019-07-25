Three-Point Play: New timeline, NCAA camps, Dallin Hall
Today, in the 3-Point Play, national analyst Corey Evans takes a look at the new hoops calendar and how it is affecting recruiting. Also, Evans offers up an early take on the inaugural NCAA regional camps and the underappreciated Dallin Hall.
NEW TIMELINE SPEEDS UP RECRUITMENTS
It is the last Thursday in July. For those in the industry, it is usually the tip-off to the final weekend of the travel basketball evaluation calendar. Instead, thanks to the implementation of the Rice Commission’s advice, that period came to a close nearly two weeks ago.
College coaches are still out on the road, evaluating at events such as the NCAA regional camps. Also, the USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp begins Saturday morning in Colorado Springs.
However, many of the top members of the 2020 class have finished their time playing this summer and have already turned their focus to the schools that are actively recruiting them.
Compared to prior years, when cut lists and the scheduling of official visits didn’t take place for most until August, the new recruiting calendar has sped up the processes for many of those found in the Rivals150.
In prior years, schools that saw a prospect for the first time in July were able to make up ground in their recruitments. Now, they might see such a target already have a cut list and all of his official visits scheduled. This only means that commitments will be made earlier than usual, as we have already seen in recent days from Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Dalen Terry and Justin Lewis coming off of the board. Furthermore, staffs will likely have to invest even more time into figuring out who they really want and who they don’t feel they have much of a chance with, as August is likely to be a busy time for visits and college decisions.
NCAA REGIONAL CAMPS OFF AND RUNNING
The reason that many of the members of the 2020 class have been off of the road for more than a week already is they felt NCAA regional camps weren't worth their time or they simply didn’t know how or where to register.
In its inaugural year, four regional camps are taking place in Houston, Phoenix, Storrs, Conn., and Champaign, Ill. Each camp was expected to host close to 300 kids for three days with two sessions running right after another.
I am in Houston covering the South site, and the criticism toward it has not been in short supply. I will give my thoughts about it tomorrow, but the negativity isn't as widespread as some thought it would be.
“I think that it is a really, really good camp for kids to get out here and to get exposure,” Rivals150 guard Ty Berry said. “It is set up really well and it has been really good and fun so far.”
The days could be a little more condensed, the talent could be a little better and the games could be shortened. But, in all, the first-ever NCAA regional camp in Houston has not been an awful one. Some improvements must be made, but there are ways to make the camp a success in future years.
DALLIN HALL REMAINS UNDER THE RADAR
During my various stops on the adidas circuit this spring and summer, one prospect that has repeatedly caught my eye has been Dallin Hall. A 6-foot-2 guard from the state of Utah, Hall is a facilitating guard who puts others before himself. The intangibles are off of the charts, and it is still a bit puzzling why the high-majors have yet to come calling.
Sure, the regional programs in Oregon State and Utah have invested some time in recruiting him, and the Utes have had great success in recruiting the Exum Elite travel program for which he plays. Also, BYU, Saint Mary’s, Utah State and Weber State have also been involved in his recruitment. However, because of what Hall can achieve in the backcourt - and keeping in mind the dearth of quality point guard prospects found in the 2020 class - it still boggles my mind that his recruitment isn’t littered with offers from some of the West Coast’s top programs.
Hall is as tough as they come and a more-than-capable defender who is willing to guard the opposing team’s best player. Offensively, he creates for others out of the dribble-drive or he can confidently score to the perimeter. He reminds me a little of Wisconsin’s Brad Davison, and Hall should make for an immediate impact in college.
The rising senior has yet to schedule his official visits, but he has taken unofficial visits to BYU and Weber State in recent months. I would expect a few more schools to enter his recruitment before settling on a final group and then selecting a college destination this fall.