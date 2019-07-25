Today, in the 3-Point Play, national analyst Corey Evans takes a look at the new hoops calendar and how it is affecting recruiting. Also, Evans offers up an early take on the inaugural NCAA regional camps and the underappreciated Dallin Hall. BOSSI'S BEST: 10 most intriguing 2020 recruitments



NEW TIMELINE SPEEDS UP RECRUITMENTS

It is the last Thursday in July. For those in the industry, it is usually the tip-off to the final weekend of the travel basketball evaluation calendar. Instead, thanks to the implementation of the Rice Commission’s advice, that period came to a close nearly two weeks ago. College coaches are still out on the road, evaluating at events such as the NCAA regional camps. Also, the USA Basketball Junior National Team Mini-Camp begins Saturday morning in Colorado Springs. However, many of the top members of the 2020 class have finished their time playing this summer and have already turned their focus to the schools that are actively recruiting them. Compared to prior years, when cut lists and the scheduling of official visits didn’t take place for most until August, the new recruiting calendar has sped up the processes for many of those found in the Rivals150. In prior years, schools that saw a prospect for the first time in July were able to make up ground in their recruitments. Now, they might see such a target already have a cut list and all of his official visits scheduled. This only means that commitments will be made earlier than usual, as we have already seen in recent days from Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Dalen Terry and Justin Lewis coming off of the board. Furthermore, staffs will likely have to invest even more time into figuring out who they really want and who they don’t feel they have much of a chance with, as August is likely to be a busy time for visits and college decisions.

NCAA REGIONAL CAMPS OFF AND RUNNING

The reason that many of the members of the 2020 class have been off of the road for more than a week already is they felt NCAA regional camps weren't worth their time or they simply didn’t know how or where to register. In its inaugural year, four regional camps are taking place in Houston, Phoenix, Storrs, Conn., and Champaign, Ill. Each camp was expected to host close to 300 kids for three days with two sessions running right after another. I am in Houston covering the South site, and the criticism toward it has not been in short supply. I will give my thoughts about it tomorrow, but the negativity isn't as widespread as some thought it would be. “I think that it is a really, really good camp for kids to get out here and to get exposure,” Rivals150 guard Ty Berry said. “It is set up really well and it has been really good and fun so far.” The days could be a little more condensed, the talent could be a little better and the games could be shortened. But, in all, the first-ever NCAA regional camp in Houston has not been an awful one. Some improvements must be made, but there are ways to make the camp a success in future years.

DALLIN HALL REMAINS UNDER THE RADAR