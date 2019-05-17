The news that John Beilein was leaving Michigan for the Cleveland Cavaliers caught me off guard. I wouldn’t say it shocked me, because of the rumors with the Detroit Pistons last year, but I was still surprised. His departure could lead to some more dominoes falling in the coaching carousel of 2019.

I’m here to offer some advice on the search to Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, whom I’m sure is a very smart man. Michigan is a strong enough job to steal a coach from another high-major program, but that doesn’t always mean that’s the right route to go. Some of the names I’ve seen thrown around include Shaka Smart, Mike White, Mike Brey, Chris Beard, Billy Donovan and even Fab Five member Juwan Howard, who is now an assistant with the Miami Heat but being mentioned for NBA head coaching jobs.

My recommendation would be one I haven’t seen anywhere. I’d go all in on VCU head coach Mike Rhoades. He’s won everywhere he’s been. He compiled a 197-76 record at Randolph-Macon. His overall record at Rice isn’t impressive on the surface, but the fact that he won 23 games there in his third season is really impressive. He has steadily improved VCU in his first couple years, with an NCAA Tournament appearance this year and the Rams are considered by some a preseason Top 25 team next season. Michigan should get ahead of him becoming a hot commodity next year for high-major openings and make the call this year. He’s a terrific coach and a really good recruiter with a ton of head coaching experience.