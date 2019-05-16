LEFTOVERS: Memphis, Bryce Thompson, 'Nova, more John Beilein left for the NBA, but what about the staff that he left behind at Michigan? In today’s Three-Point-Play, national analyst Corey Evans takes a look at the situation in Ann Arbor, discusses the importance of the next few days and dishes on the latest sleeper to emerge out of South Carolina.

1. BEILEIN LEAVES BEHIND A DIFFICULT FUTURE

John Beilein (AP Images)

The industry shook on Monday morning. John Beilein left for the Cleveland Cavaliers after a highly successful 13-year run at Michigan. While most of the talk has centered around who will replace him in Ann Arbor, what has flown under the radar is what happens to those that he left behind. Sources have told Rivals.com that Beilein’s coaching staff learned of his departure from media reports. I get it. This time last year, Beilein was angered that his interest in the Detroit Pistons’ coaching job had been leaked, but you do have to feel for Saddi Washington, DeAndre Haynes and Luke Yaklich, three integral parts of the Wolverines’ success. In a way, the three assistants were penalized for winning 63 games the past two seasons and helping turn Michigan into one of college basketball's elite. Now, their futures are in limbo. The Wolverines will likely hire someone from outside of the program who would then bring in their own staff. Beilein's Michigan staff could have an opportunity to join him in Cleveland, but if the college game is where they see themselves, there are only a handful of power conference jobs still available. That's the nature of the beast and yet another example of how fickle the coaching business can be.

2. IMPORTANCE OF THE NEXT FIVE DAYS

Jaden McDaniels (https://thenewstribune.com)

3. SPRING BREAKOUT DRAWS OFFERS