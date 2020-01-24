Last week, I wrote about how Scott Drew is an underrated and underappreciated coach based on the job he’s done at Baylor. This week, I want to talk about another coach who I don’t believe gets the recognition and the respect he deserves. That man is Leonard Hamilton, the head coach of the No. 5-ranked Florida State Seminoles.

He’s been the head coach at Florida State since the 2002-03 season. In his first six seasons, his teams never reached the NCAA Tournament. But in the last eleven seasons, the Seminoles have made it seven times and are well on their way to making that eight out of 12 this year. Among those seven appearances, Florida State has advanced to two Sweet 16s and an Elite 8. This year’s team is good enough to potentially cut down the nets in Atlanta.

A lot of times coaches can be labeled as either a recruiter or an Xs and Os guy. You don’t win as much as Hamilton has at Florida State without being a strong floor coach. He’s won with stronger defensive teams most of his tenure, but he’s also had some teams in recent years that could score with the best of them.

You also don’t win as much as he has without recruiting the “Jimmy’s and Joe’s,” and he’s done that at as well any coach outside of the bluebloods. This year, the Seminoles come in with the No. 11 overall class, with commitments from five-star small forward Scottie Barnes and four-star small forwards Sardaar Calhoun and Malachi Wideman.



Since 2015, Florida State has signed a five-star prospect in every class except 2018. They only signed one prospect in the 2018 class, which happened to be a highly underrated wing who is now being projected as first-round pick in this year’s NBA Draft in Devin Vassell. Hamilton and his staff have been known to land the highly ranked prospects such as Barnes, Patrick Williams, Jonathan Isaac, MJ Walker, Dwayne Bacon and Malik Beasley, but they have been successful finding under-the-radar stars, too.

A lot of times it’s hard for a coach who doesn’t coach at a blueblood program and hasn’t been able to break through with a Final Four appearance to get the respect he deserves. Maybe this is the year for the Seminoles to get hot at the right time and make a deep run in March Madness to help get Hamilton more of the respect he deserves.