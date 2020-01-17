I don’t remember any preseason college football predictions that had the LSU Tigers winning the national championship, but that’s exactly what happened, and they did so in a way leaving many asking if they are one of the best teams of all-time. I don’t see a basketball team this year capable of reaching that level, but I do see a team and a coach that could surprise a lot of basketball fans that start watching now as football ends by winning a national championship in April. That team is Baylor and that coach is Scott Drew.

For college coaches, it can be really hard to shake off a reputation placed on you early in your tenure. Go back 10 years or so and any college basketball fan you talked to probably pegged Drew as a coach that is a relentless recruiter that pushed the limits in recruiting and won because of his team’s talent. Some people probably still feel that way, and they couldn’t be more wrong.

I watched Baylor win comfortably at Kansas and have seen quite a few of their other games. There is zero doubt they are capable of winning a national championship. The best part about it? They don’t have a single five-star recruit on their roster.

So how did Baylor become one of the top teams in the country this year? I asked a few coaches in the region whose teams have played against them or they have knowledge of their program. The most common response I received was how strong they are in developing players. They redshirt as many players as high-major program in the country, a lot of times because of transfers but also kids out of high school, and they do a great job in that year. (Note: They have three more sitting out this year.) Coaches also pointed to the fact that Drew and his staff quit spending so much time recruiting five-star prospects against top schools and focused more on finding players that fit their program that they could sign. The other aspect coaches point to is how Baylor always has a strong identity defensively. For years, it was the 2-3 zone, but this year the Bears are playing almost exclusively a more aggressive man-to-man because it fits their roster better. I had coaches tell me they make it really hard on teams to do what they want to do.

Like LSU, no preseason predictions had Baylor winning a national championship. Like Ed Orgeron, Drew had his critics early in his coaching career. But this year, the stars aligned just right for LSU to win a national championship because of how Orgeron evolved as a coach from previous tenures, and don’t be surprised if Baylor and Drew cut down the nets for very similar reasons.