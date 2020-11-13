Basketball Recruiting - McDonald's Nuggets: Juwan Howard, Bryce McGowens, more

When an “NBA guy” takes a college coaching job with no previous college coaching experience, the question people often have is not whether he can connect with kids in the recruiting process. NBA experience tends to open doors for college coaches with top prospects. The question is usually whether the coach will work as hard as you need to in order to land those top prospects.

Early in his tenure at Michigan, Juwan Howard has put any questions to bed about his recruiting ability. In his first full cycle in the 2020 class, the Wolverines landed the No. 18 overall class, which would have been ranked much higher had Isaiah Todd stuck with his decision to play in Ann Arbor rather than the G-League. The class included a trio of four-star prospects along with his son, Jace Howard, a three-star small forward.

This year, despite the unprecedented circumstances with the pandemic leading to an extended dead period for the last eight months, Howard and his staff convinced six prospects to sign with Michigan, which is the No. 1 overall class right now. That group is headlined by five-star forward Caleb Houstan, and it was strengthened earlier this week when Moussa Diabate, the No. 29 prospect in the 2021 class, surprised many by inking early with the Wolverines. The class includes a nice mix of instant impact players along with good players that will hopefully stick around for four years.

Howard’s success on the recruiting trail shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Going back to when he was a top-ranked high school prospect, he played a big role in bringing the Fab Five together for Michigan as he was the first to choose the Wolverines. He had an impressive NBA career and became a highly respected assistant coach for the Miami Heat because of the relationships he was able to build with his players.



With two highly ranked sons coming up through the high school ranks, he came to Michigan with a pretty good pulse on how the recruiting game worked and hired a staff that blended coaching experience with strong recruiting backgrounds.

Howard’s first season on the court was pretty successful with a 19-12 overall record and 10-10 in a really tough Big Ten. It would have been good enough for the Wolverines to make the NCAA Tournament. If it keeps recruiting like this, look for Michigan to be back to where it was when Howard and his Fab Five teammates took over college basketball.