Basketball Recruiting - Auburn lands four-star guard Trey Alexander

Trey Alexander committed to Auburn on Thursday night, joining a Tigers class highlighted by five-star forward Jabari Smith, the No. 4 prospect in America. But while Alexander may not be the centerpiece of the haul, he gives the Tigers a versatile top-100 guard to pair with their new force on the wing. Alexander, who trimmed his list to include just three schools less than a week ago, chose Auburn over fellow finalists Kansas and Arkansas. Below, Rivals.com, has a look at what Auburn is getting in Alexander as well as what it means for the big picture.





WHAT AUBURN IS GETTING:

Alexander is a massively skilled offensive weapon that should have no trouble contributing early on that end of the floor. His ball handling is polished for a prospect of his young age and he makes wise decisions when it comes to passing ... save for a few periodic lapses. He finishes well at the basket and has a consistent jumper with impressive range, making him a true three-level scorer. The knock on Alexander right now is his defense. Once that catches up with his ability to create space and score, however, he has the chance to be a special player at the SEC level.





WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE TIGERS

Auburn has long been looking to add a guard to the 2021 fold as a compliment to Smith, a hyper-versatile wing that can be an absolute menace on the inside. It seems that landing Smith may have helped the Tigers land Alexander. With two top-75 players now on his commitment list, Bruce Pearl will use the upcoming early signing period to lock up the cornerstones of what should be a smaller class. The fact that Auburn beat out surging conference rival Arkansas, which seems to be gaining recruiting momentum by the gallon these days, is an added bonus. Smith and Alexander will join what projects to be an experienced roster in 2021.



