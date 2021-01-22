Basketball Recruiting - McDonald's Nuggets: Gonzaga, Baylor, Commit of the Week

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald discusses this season's national title contenders and names the Team of the Week and the Commit of the Week.

You’ve probably heard this question asked by media members because of just how successful these two teams have been so far this season. Both Gonzaga and Baylor remain undefeated and have done so in impressive fashion. So, if you were presented with the option to bet on those two teams or the other 66 teams that make the NCAA Tournament, which side would you take?

I’m probably going against the grain to say I’ll take the field. As good those two teams are it just seems like we don’t usually end up with the best team, or at least the team we perceive to be the best in January, cutting down the nets. In saying that, it doesn’t usually seem like two teams are so much better than the rest this far into the season.

If not Gonzaga or Baylor, then who? Iowa is the team I think has the best chance at going the distance besides the top two. The Hawkeyes have a National Player of the Year candidate in Luka Garza and plenty of firepower around him. They already gave Gonzaga its toughest test yet. Texas also feels like a real threat to go the distance. Its trio of upperclassmen guards in Matt Coleman, Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey is really tough, and it also has front court depth.

Outside of one bad game at Minnesota, Juwan Howard’s Michigan Wolverines have been clicking this whole season. Like Iowa, they routinely score in the 80s and 90s and are sound defensively.

You can never count out Bill Self because he always has Kanas in the mix. Kelvin Sampson has Houston rolling once again. And call me crazy on this last one, but I think Alabama - when healthy - is good enough to beat anyone in the country. Nate Oats has his team playing with supreme confidence like his Buffalo teams played, and he has a deep team with shot-makers.