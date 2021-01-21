Basketball Recruiting - Class of 2023 guard Caleb Foster continues to learn, improve

From day one at Oak Hill, Foster was given the reigns to run the show. Head coach Steve Smith has had a long line of NBA point guards to come through the program, including Rajon Rondo , Rod Strickland, Ty Lawson , Cole Anthony and Brandon Jennings . Foster is considered next in line.

“The experience of playing at Oak Hill has been great for me," Foster said. "I am learning new things every day that help me become a better player. Playing under the best high school coach ever, I am truly blessed to have this opportunity and I cannot wait to see what the next two years has in store for me.”

Foster transferred to famed Oak Hill Academy this year after averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 assists per game as a freshman at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, N.C.

Caleb Foster came in at No. 22 in the initial top 30 ranking of 2023, making him the seventh-ranked point guard in his class.

“I would describe my game as a player who can play on and off the ball," Foster said. "I make sure my team doesn’t get out of rhythm and sticks to the way we play, not letting other teams change that. I am going to go out and do what the coach tells me. I feel I can get a bucket at any time, even though people haven’t seen that a lot from me.”

Through his first 11 games this season Foster is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.8 steals while shooting 52.7% from the field and 47.3% (26-55) from three-point range.

We caught up with Sim Frazier, Foster’s travel ball coach with Team Curry this Summer to get his thoughts on Foster.

“Caleb is a special player," Frazier said. "His poise and IQ are off the charts for a kid at his age. When you add in his physical gifts and shooting ability there’s no mistake why he’s regarded as one of our nation’s best.”

Still very early in his process, Foster currently claims offers from Clemson, Wake Forest, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. However, recruitment is not at the forefront of Foster’s mind right now.

“Right now, all I can really say about each school is that I am thankful for the coaches for believing in me to be able to come play with their program," Foster said. "I am forming a great relationship with each of them and am continuing to grow that.”

Being the starting point guard for one of the top teams in the country is an impressive feat, as is being ranked No. 22 in his class, but Foster knows there is still work to be done.

“Personally, I want to be more vocal and contribute more in every aspect of the game," he said. "I want to be like Lamelo Ball, (who) is doing a little bit of everything. Team-wise, I just want (us) to continue to grow as a team, but there is no doubt that will happen.”