Basketball Recruiting - McDonald's Nuggets: Final Four prediction, Gradey Dick, Illinois, more

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, analyst Dan McDonald makes his Final Four picks, highlights a sleeper out of Georgia and names his Team of the Week and his 2022 Commit of the Week.

In last week’s column, I made the prediction that Michigan will win the national championship. Even after the Wolverines got thumped by Illinois, I’m standing by that pick, which means I obviously have them in the Final Four. But what about the other three spots?

I’ll start with the obvious one and go with Gonzaga. Mark Few’s team has three potential All-Americans in Jalen Suggs, Drew Timme and Corey Kispert. No team in the country has a better trio at the top of their roster than the Bulldogs. They are really deep and the pieces all fit together nicely. I’d be pretty surprised if they don’t make the final weekend.

Likewise, I’ll take Baylor to make its first Final Four under Scott Drew. Again, this is another team where it has a roster of guys that complement each other really well. The Bears' backcourt is as dangerous as any in the country. Matthew Moyer is an explosive scorer off the bench and there is plenty of depth in the front court. They would have made it last year, but they’ll make up for it this year.

And last - but certainly not least - give me Alabama to round out the four. I love teams with senior leadership, and the Crimson Tide have plenty of it with Herb Jones, John Petty, Alex Reese and Jordan Bruner. Nate Oats is one of the best young coaches in the country. While many think of his teams as putting up a ton of points and playing at a fast pace, they have also been one of the best defensive teams in the country. They will surprise some people this month.