McDonald's Nuggets: Commits of the week, R.J. Godfrey visits Big 12 team

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald recaps another really strong week of commitments around the country along with a visit to watch in the Big 12.

Texas continues to crush it on the recruiting trail under Chris Beard’s leadership. This week, the Longhorns went over into Florida to beat out Florida State and Tennessee for the commitment of Dillon Mitchell (1). The highly ranked four-star prospect is arguably the best athlete in the 2022 class and an elite finisher around the rim. The next step for him will be refining his jump shot. If he does, the NBA will be in his future.

Indiana jumped out to an early start in the 2023 class this week with Jakai Newton (2) ending his recruitment in favor of the Hoosiers. The Georgia native is an elite athlete and a true three-level scorer with a ton of upside. This is another significant recruiting win for Mike Woodson and his staff as they continue to squash any concerns that the long-time NBA coach would be able to recruit at a high level.

Mark Fox and his staff went outside the borders of the United States to land a commitment this week from ND Okafor (3). The 6-foot-9 forward, who was born in Nigeria but grew up in Ireland, has been playing for the NBA Academy Latin America. He’s really athletic, a tough shot blocker, and continues to develop on the offensive end.

Mike White continues to piece together a nice 2022 class down in Gainesville. This week, the Gators edged out Arizona State, Maryland, Oklahoma and Ole Miss to reel in four-star power forward Jalen Reed (4). He’s the third commitment for Florida, joining Malik Reneau and Denzel Aberdeen.

Staying in the Sunshine State, Florida State reeled in a commitment from Jeremiah Bembry (5) earlier this week. The 6-foot-6 guard fits the bill of the type of prospects who have had a ton of success developing under Leonard Hamilton and his staff. He’s a disruptive defender with his length as a guard and a versatile offensive player.